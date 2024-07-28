- More
'He was compromised by the tactics and overly strong gallop' - expert analysis of the first five home in the King George
Our expert analyst Ron Wood gives his verdict on Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot
An unsatisfactory contest, with Hans Andersen soon setting an overly fast tempo while racing wide, closely pursued by Luxembourg. The latter didn't keep a tight inside line either, so Auguste Rodin could nip through to the inside turning in, with Rebel's Romance forced a little wide, but they'd sat too close to the pace as well.
1 Goliath
He was headstrong when second in a steadily run Hardwicke, but was suited by the much hotter tempo this time, still travelling enthusiastically but coming through to win easily.
While those who raced ahead of him effectively stopped, he wasn't optimally placed off the gallop either, in midfield, so looked to do well in keeping daylight between himself and the runner-up, who challenged from out the back, although she had possible excuses.
As a gelding, he can't run in the Arc so presumably some more international races will be considered.
2 Bluestocking
She wanted to hang right in the closing stages as usual, and such a stiff test at this trip might have pushed her stamina to the limits, being a Group 1 winner at 1m2f.
The ground may also have been a bit quick. She still ran well but couldn't live with the winner despite that one having sat closer to the hot pace.
3 Rebel's Romance
The Godolphin globetrotter was positioned to have a similar run round to the favourite but was forced wider than him turning in, and they'd both sat too close to the pace. It wasn't a bad run in the circumstances, for all that he hung a bit right in the straight.
4 Sunway
He didn't do a whole lot for the Irish Derby form, having finished second at the Curragh last time. He met trouble on the home turn but was in the right place, out the back, considering the strong pace, and he just couldn't muster the speed to be seriously competitive.
5 Auguste Rodin
Auguste Rodin was compromised by the tactics, sitting too close to the overly strong gallop set by his two stablemates.
Considering he showed an exceptional turn of foot to win a Derby, has won a Breeders' Cup Turf round the tight Santa Anita turns and is a two-time winner at the top level over 1m2f, it doesn't make sense that he would need such a searching test over this stiff 1m4f, especially with Aidan O'Brien saying afterwards he felt the ground was slower than advertised.
It is fair to say conditions were not particularly fast. This was the quickest King George on the clock since 2021 (officially good to firm) but still the best part of a second slower, and the round course GoingStick was 9.2 then, compared to 6.8 on this occasion.
