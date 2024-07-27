King George expert jury: was Goliath's Ascot triumph a fluke or is the winner a true giant?

'I wouldn't be backing against him'

Goliath travelled ominously well and quickened clear like a smart horse when asked, giving the impression this was no fluke, and he looked to have plenty in hand at the line over Bluestocking, who was positioned even further back in the field than the winner.

There was a lot of pace on, given the way the front-running Hans Andersen and then stablemate Luxembourg faded away, and that helped Goliath settle better, unlike in last month's Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He is probably a touch flattered by the distance between himself and the market principals, with Auguste Rodin once again below-par in this race, but I wouldn’t back against him picking up more top-level honours if he was given a similar set-up.

Harry Wilson, reporter

Goliath: an easy winner of the King George Credit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

'You would want to see him do it again in a different race'

The fast pace blew the race apart and some of the more fancied horses failed to produce their true running, but it was still a huge performance by the surprise winner.

The eye was drawn to Christophe Soumillon sitting upright in the saddle two furlongs out and, although the quick fractions allowed Goliath to settle better than in the Hardwicke, only horses of outstanding ability can accelerate clear in such a manner.

You would want to see Goliath do it again on a different day in a different race, but he deserves the utmost respect wherever he goes next.

Andrew Dietz, reporter

Francis- Henri Graffard and Christophe Soumillon with Goliath after the King George Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

'He might be able to dominate again'

I wouldn't be quick to label the performance a fluke but the winning margin was probably exaggerated by the red-hot fractions set by the leaders from the start.

Goliath was perfectly positioned when Hans Andersen stepped on the accelerator, stalking the front two in the market, and when they were beginning to feel the pinch early in the straight, he was gliding along having absorbed the sharp increase in pace.

The winner has a tendency to pull quite hard, but the pace set-up allowed Christophe Soumillon to put him to sleep before unleashing him at the most opportune time. If this experience teaches him to settle, he may well be able to dominate rivals of a similar calibre again.

Conor Fennelly, reporter

