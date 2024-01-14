A golden day for handicap fans as My Silver Lining shows off her stamina in Classic Chase

We spend a lot of time fretting about field sizes but Saturday's action was tremendous fun for anyone who likes to spend time trying to unravel a big handicap with lots of quality runners. Thanks to the saving of the Veterans' Final, abandoned at Sandown the previous weekend, Warwick staged not one but two 14-runner staying handicap chases, while 19 went to post for Kempton's Lanzarote Hurdle and the winner came back at a handsome 33-1 for anyone clever enough to have solved the puzzle.

It's a pity there can be no Grand National chatter around My Silver Lining , a really likeable winner of the Classic Chase. One For Arthur won it on his way to Aintree glory seven years ago, but the grey was rated 122 on Saturday and it's decades since that was anywhere near high enough to make the cut for the National.

The Midlands version is said to be in the crosshairs of Emma Lavelle, who has now won three Classic Chases in 11 years. My Silver Lining had been running well over three miles without being quite quick enough but she seemed to love the steadier rhythm of this longer race and bounced her way around Warwick.