'Everyone at my daughter's primary school thinks I'm famous - she's on her own racing journey and it's inspired her again'

Success at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards can bring many trappings, some of which are more surprising than others.

Never in her wildest dreams could last year's Employee of the Year winner Sarah Guest have imagined she would become something of a celebrity, but, as she so gloriously found out, the reach of the annual awards for racing's unsung heroes stretches far beyond the confines of horseracing.

"Everyone at my daughter's primary school thinks I'm famous," she says. "They've all been putting my name into Google and all the articles, pictures and videos come up. It's really sweet as my daughter is ten years old and on her own racing journey, doing riding lessons and itching to get on the gallops, and it's inspired her again. It's been an amazing year."

For all the surrounding natural beauty of the Forest of Dean, there is a distinct lack of glamour among the wheelbarrows and clunking machinery at John O'Shea's Elton Racing Stables, where Guest has been a permanent fixture for 20 years.

This is grassroots at its finest, a 25-box yard of predominantly low-grade dual-purpose horses where pitching in and helping out makes the world go round. O'Shea would be the first to admit none of it would be possible without Guest, who wears more hats than are on display in the tack room.

Assistant trainer might be her official title, but the 42-year-old mother-of-two is a mentor, counsellor and confidante to her co-workers, somebody who takes pride in leading by example and passing on her knowledge.

"I do a lot of stuff here, from tea lady and mucking out to talking to the owners and sorting out invoices," she says. "You put the hours and work in and you want to improve and develop yourself and other people. I love seeing them all develop. I'm like an agony aunt, they come to me with their problems and woes and I help out the best I can.

"The first thing I do every morning, once I've fed the horses, is check in with all the staff. It takes only a couple of minutes but you know straight away whether someone is going to need a bit extra of your time that day. It sets up the day, as I know how everybody is feeling and where I can go with it."

As admirable and thoughtful as those traits are, what really elevated Guest above all the other worthy nominees last year was how she reacted in a time of crisis. After O'Shea became ill during Covid with a bowel infection, he was expected to be out of action for a few weeks following treatment. However, when there were complications with surgery and his recovery, the weeks became months and Guest needed to step up and steer the ship.

"Normally John is there to chat things through and go back to, and the hardest time was in those first four weeks when I didn't have that," she recalls. "The first spell when he was really ill, I had to knuckle down and keep everything going.

"We went from going to see him in hospital and having no interaction to eventually doing chats and videos while the horses were on the gallops. John ended up being off work for three months and I can't thank the team and the owners enough as they were fantastic."

Sarah Guest and John O'Shea at Elton Racing Stables in Gloucestershire Credit: Edward Whitaker

Through the darkness came light and, when O'Shea was back on his feet, he was determined to show his gratitude the best way possible.

"We had a double at Chelmsford one night and it was a relief and boosted the whole team," says Guest. "That is one thing I'll never forget – having that experience and being there with the girls who were with me that night, and then coming back here and celebrating with everyone the next day.

"John said if he couldn't acknowledge me now, he never would. The nomination was his thank you. He said he could say thank you until the cows come home, but it was a real way of recognising what I'd done. We have joked about all this because I've worked for him for so long and I've said, 'Why has it taken you 20 years to decide I'm good enough?!'"

Guest's memories of the Godolphin-sponsored awards night at York racecourse 12 months ago are still "a complete and utter blur". Heaped on top of the surprise of winning the leadership award was the utter shock of taking the Employee of the Year crown.

"I was completely overwhelmed for the first award and when they called my name out for the main award, it was something else," she says. "I took everyone from the yard and we were all on a high. It wasn't just me, they were grateful for getting acknowledged as well. It has encouraged other people in the yard to step up and they want the same recognition and to improve themselves and further develop their training."

In total, Guest scooped £30,000 in prize-money, half for herself and half for the yard. While the collective money has been spent, she is sitting on her own pot for now.

"We divvied up the money between the staff and everyone got a fair share," she says. "As part of it, we had a big dinner out at The Ivy in Cheltenham and all got dressed up and had a fantastic time – we still joke about the night now. I've done nothing with my money yet, I'm waiting to do something special, but it'll definitely be a holiday."

Guest is richer for the experience in so many ways. As well as her local fame in her hometown of Chepstow, she's made TV appearances (twice on Luck On Sunday), has been a special guest at some of the biggest racedays, and was even invited to address the Welsh Parliament (Senedd).

"I had to double check the email inviting me to the dinner at a racing industry meeting," she says. "As it turned out, I was the only speaker and while they've had trainers and management from the racecourses in the past, they've never had someone from the grassroots level.

"They were so interested and took everything I said on board and we're hoping to develop some racing industry training in Wales as we don't have anything like what they have in places like Newmarket and Lambourn."

Sarah Guest with her awards at last year's ceremony at York racecourse

Guest had no such opportunities when she pursued her love of racing by working at point-to-point stables before joining O'Shea. She left to do a stint with Milton Bradley, before returning to O'Shea after spending a year travelling in Australia.

"I was naughty when I was young as I would bunk off school to go racing, but my mum always said at least she knew where I was," says Guest. "You just get that bug. I love horses and it was the right path for me. I came here as a stable lass and have worked my way up through the ranks. I've built up my confidence and knowledge, and now I'm an assistant trainer."

One of Guest's great passions is a horse's life after racing and she plays an active role in rehoming and retraining inside and outside the yard.

"I've always rehomed for John. I stay in contact with everybody and know where all the horses are and what they're doing," she says. "Now I do the ones for Archie Watson, which is really nice. He loves to see them going off and carrying on with a new career. I absolutely love it. Even if it's just being a happy hack, it's about finding the right horse for the right person."

There can be no doubt the right person was acclaimed at last year's awards. As is tradition, Guest is on the judging panel for Monday's ceremony at Ascot racecourse, where she will be joined by another guest of honour (excuse the pun) for the 20th anniversary.

"I've absolutely loved talking to everybody to find out what inspires them and what they get out of racing and it's really exciting to have the Princess Royal there," she says. "I've got the beautiful main award on my mantelpiece and I've got to polish it up and pack it up; they'll have to prise it out of my hands. But it's engraved and now is the time to pass it on to the next person.

"I knew it was a big thing, but never did I dream it was this big. We're a little yard in the middle of the Forest of Dean which normally goes under the radar. For us to be seen and given the recognition, it's just fantastic."

Read these next:

Interview the groom and you'll get an unfiltered sense of the passion, dedication and hard work that goes into horses

Meet the contenders for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.