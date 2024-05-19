George Scott: ‘Things had to change for us to stay in the conversation - and I think it’s allowed us to become relevant again’

George Scott is very much a morning person, which is just as well as there has been an early start at Eve Lodge Stables.

Alarms were set before the crack of dawn to cater for the imposing Bahrain star Isle Of Jura , who was roused from his slumber to make a rare trip across Newmarket before Thursday's Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

Scott, 35, sought to beat his neighbours on to the Limekilns and his efforts paid off as the four-year-old strode up the gallop before 6am. However, four hours later – with the usual morning routine now in full swing – Isle Of Jura is far from the only exciting prospect on the trainer's mind as he hopes to continue an auspicious start to the Flat season.