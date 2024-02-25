Meet the contenders for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

DAVID NICHOLSON NEWCOMER AWARD

Bethan Nelson

Warren Greatrex

A graduate from the British Racing School, Bethan Nelson is already described by colleagues as an "exemplary groom" after only a year at the yard.

This recognition is extra special as Bethan was diagnosed with autism, meaning some routines, communication and environments can cause anxiety and challenges. Her determination and courage to overcome this is a credit to her, as is her willingness to always seek advice on improving her work, particularly when accompanying horses to the races.

An accomplished rider of more challenging horses, Bethan has learned to plait beautifully and her horses are always immaculately turned out.

Bethan Nelson Credit: Dan Abraham

Hollie Wiltshire

Alan King

Always arriving at the yard armed with carrots (with Edwardstone and Mount Olympus receiving the lion’s share) and possessing passion in abundance, Hollie Wiltshire embodies dedication.

A graduate of the National Racing College, Hollie loves riding out and fulfilling her role with buckets of enthusiasm and has now progressed to managing the yard’s equine spa and salt chamber.

Enthusiastic and always the first to volunteer, Hollie is ever keen to shadow the senior and experienced horsepeople in the yard, developing her horse husbandry skills and sharing this knowledge with others. She ensures her horses have everything they need and is an integral part of the Barbury Castle team.

Hollie Wiltshire Credit: Dan Abraham

Molly Roberts

Ed Walker

All staff at Kingsdown Stables agree they are lucky to have Molly Roberts.

A newcomer to racing when joining the yard in December 2021, Molly immediately impressed those around her by throwing herself into the job and the horses, learning the ropes at the yard and the races. She showed her exemplary attitude by volunteering to shadow the senior team and involving herself in the yard’s veterinary work, and with her unwavering dedication and ambition to progress it was no surprise she was promoted to assistant head groom.

She does everything to the highest standard and is hugely respected by her colleagues, who have no doubt she is destined for greater things.

Molly Roberts Credit: Dan Abraham

LEADERSHIP AWARD

Andrew McIntyre

William Haggas

Colleagues at Somerville Lodge describe assistant trainer Andrew McIntyre as a born leader who is always approachable and strives for excellence.

Andrew’s hard work, reliability and accomplished horsemanship would make him a prized asset in any team, but his thorough organisation and determination to lead by example have also epitomised his four and a half years at William Haggas’s yard.

Having honed his skills at home and abroad, Andrew is responsible for managing hundreds of horses and more than 60 staff members, but he maintains boundless enthusiasm, an infectious smile and an unwaveringly calm demeanour while also using his extensive knowledge and experience to support and mentor others. He is a critical part of the team.

Andrew McIntyre Credit: Dan Abraham

Cheryl Armstrong

Charlie Fellowes

Cheryl Armstrong is the example of how to work your way up the career ladder – and she now uses her leadership role to help others do the same.

Joining Charlie Fellowes as a work-rider nearly nine years ago, Cheryl’s work ethic and positive attitude put her on an upward trajectory, first in the travelling team and now as head girl. Overseeing the yard’s horses and staff in Qatar, she became a dependable confidante for the boss.

A natural horsewoman trusted to placate the yard’s most headstrong horses, Cheryl is equally passionate about nurturing younger staff members: offering advice, supporting their development and watching with delight as they forge their own careers.

Cheryl Armstrong Credit: Dan Abraham

Eamonn O’Donnabhain

Tom Lacey

The moment he joined Tom Lacey as a work-rider in 2018, it was clear that Eamonn O’Donnabhain was a natural mentor and destined for a senior role.

Now head groom, he is first in and last out of the yard and his love of horses and passion for the highest welfare standards sets a shining example to the team. Described by colleagues as caring, compassionate and dedicated, he fosters a positive, respectful and supportive work environment and has been central in introducing more favourable working patterns and helping new joiners settle in.

To his trainer, he’s a priceless asset; to his colleagues, an exceptional and inspirational leader.

Eamonn O'Donnabhain Credit: Dan Abraham

RIDER/GROOM AWARD

Alice Kettlewell

Karl Burke

Alice Kettlewell joined Spigot Lodge aged 17 straight from school and almost seven years later is described by peers as an invaluable member of the team.

In that time, she has shown remarkable development as a rider, demonstrating enormous commitment to learning at every opportunity until she was entrusted to ride her pride and joy White Lavender, with whom she travelled to France to oversee a narrow defeat in the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye.

Alice’s dedication to providing the highest level of care possible to the horses in the yard makes her a most deserving nominee for this award.

Alice Kettlewell Credit: Dan Abraham

Lyndsey Bull

Ian Williams

Since joining Ian Williams’ team aged 16, Lyndsey Bull has dedicated almost two decades to her work and is an invaluable member of the operation.

Lyndsey approaches each day with an enthusiasm and vigour that lifts those around her and is a valued friend and colleague to all. She loves to share her experiences with those starting their own journeys in racing, reflected in her gaining a Level One in racing coaching.

She turns her hand to all tasks but is perhaps seen at her best when handling horses who need that extra bit of care. Kind, compassionate and above all a lover of horses, Lyndsey sets a great example to all.

Lyndsey Bull Credit: Dan Abraham

Vicki Boyle-Atkins

Richard Phillips

As far as her colleagues are concerned, every workplace needs a Vicki Boyle-Atkins – both for her horsemanship skills and as a valued mentor and team player.

With a positive attitude and smile on her face, Vicki exudes professionalism and is always willing to put her hand up to tackle whatever challenge the day may bring. Her infectious approach comes through in all she does, not least in her vital work of teaching new skills to horses to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Horses in her care often take on her best traits, being happy in their work and eager to please, and she is hugely valuable to colleagues as a mentor.

Vicki Boyle-Atkins Credit: Dan Abraham

STUD STAFF AWARD

David Porter-Mackrell

Newsells Park Stud

While many people might be watching Netflix, David Porter-Mackrell prefers the live camera feed to the horses in his stables – a testament to his endless dedication and impeccable standards.

David has cared for some high-class horses, including Nathaniel, Mount Nelson and Without Parole, but it is in his character to hold no favourites. His horses are always immaculately presented and in the best health, and there is nothing that will take him away from them if he feels they need his attention.

He has been a rock for Newsells Park for 15 years, both horses and colleagues benefiting hugely from his experience and dedication.

David Porter-Mackrell Credit: Dan Abraham

Jack Conroy

Chasemore Farm

From plumber to stud manager is not an obvious or well-trodden career path in racing, but Jack Conroy is a shining example of how, if someone has a passion for horses, there are no barriers to succeeding in a career with thoroughbreds.

Jack joined Chasemore Farm in 2016 and quickly became an indispensable member of the team, embodying professionalism, integrity and community. He has intimate knowledge of all the horses in his care and his attention to detail is unparalleled.

He is also a respected and well-liked mentor to the other staff at Chasemore, who benefit from the standards he sets and the wisdom he imparts.

Jack Conroy Credit: Dan Abraham

Noel Challinor

Northmore Stud

Through a varied background in stud work in South Africa and the UK, Noel Challinor has developed impressive equine and breeding knowledge and is now described by peers as a first-class stud groom.

Noel, who joined Northmore Stud in 2003, is a dedicated, hard-working example of what the thoroughbred industry stands for. He ensures the horses are reared to be in their best physical and mental condition so they can ultimately excel on the racecourse.

He is also a natural communicator with staff and the vets at Rossdales, who know they can rely on his judgement and aftercare, all while keeping a smile on his face.

Noel Challinor Credit: Dan Abraham

DEDICATION AWARD

Andrea Kelly

Tim Vaughan

As she enters her third decade in racing, Tim Vaughan’s travelling head person Andrea Kelly could be forgiven for taking it easier.

That her enthusiasm is greater than ever – winning what her boss says must be 50 per cent of the best-turned-out awards for her horses (Andrea reckons it’s 90 per cent) – is testament not just to her skill and love of horses but to an abundance of dedication.

And it’s not just the horses who benefit. She is always ready with a kind word, an arm around the shoulder or a cup of tea and a chat with younger staff, who find Andrea an inspiration according to her colleagues.

Andrea Kelly Credit: Dan Abraham

Brian Taylor

Luck Greayer Shipping

If you think it’s hard looking after elite horses on a yard, just imagine the challenge of doing it at 30,000 feet.

But that’s life for Brian Taylor, flying groom at Luck Greayer Shipping and probably the owner of the biggest collection of air miles in Britain.

A hugely knowledgeable horseman, Brian is highly sought after by studs and trainers across the UK and Ireland for his experience in escorting some of the most valuable horses around the world. His ready smile and constant reassurance to connections have been priceless assets, while his humility and work ethic stand out, along with the way he treats every horse, lad, trainer and owner with the utmost respect.

Brian Taylor Credit: Dan Abraham

Linda Murphy

Rae Guest

After 33 years in racing, it’s impossible to summarise all that Linda Murphy has done, from groom to head girl to an assistant overseeing Group 1 successes including two Arc wins.

But it is her dedication that impresses all who come into contact with her, never more powerfully demonstrated than when she was d

iagnosed with ME ten years ago and left unable to continue her hands-on approach. Undaunted, Linda became an award-winning equestrian coach and, since 2021, a racing secretary.

Her boss, Rae Guest, says she could hardly be any more committed and passionate about her role, while colleagues describe her as unfailingly kind, compassionate and caring.

Linda Murphy Credit: Dan Abraham

COMMUNITY AWARD

David Letts

Racing With Pride

Since graduating from the BHA development programme in 2013, David Letts has tirelessly sought to make British racing a better, kinder and fairer sport.

David founded Racing With Pride in 2020 to offer a safe and supportive space for racing’s LGBT+ community and to encourage more proactive engagement with the community from the industry.

Since then, alongside completing a PhD on diversity in racing, David has spearheaded events, led training and provided practical assistance to people within the LGBT+ community and racing, making the sport more open and attractive – all while doing the ‘day job’ with Great British Racing.

Joanne Flaherty

Chelmsford City racecourse

Joanne Flaherty acts with unwavering dedication and care in her role as head of customer service, community and membership at Chelmsford, always supporting the local community with initiatives at the racecourse. Even more remarkably, she does all this without a budget.

Joanne’s ability to build meaningful relationships with charities and partners has allowed the racecourse to make a positive impact on people through dedicated community events, such as a successful Austism in Racing raceday last August. Her dedication to planning and delivery of the event meant families with autistic children who visited the racecourse had a unique experience tailored to their needs.

Selfless and with infectious passion and commitment, Joanne spreads enthusiasm throughout her whole team.

Joanne Flaherty Credit: Dan Abraham

Lauren Semple

Scottish Racing Academy

Lauren Semple has been a volunteer for the Scottish Racing Academy, a charity offering education and training provision in horseracing, since 2020 and has made a significant impact.

In her role with Police Scotland, Lauren works with young people in areas of deprivation and has encouraged many to undertake courses with the academy, providing a vital first completed qualification and giving them a platform to carry out further education and training.

With selfless commitment and passion, Lauren recently arranged for the Scottish Police Recreation Association – a riding club for serving and retired members of Police Scotland – to work with the academy to learn about employment opportunities in racing and complete a qualification in horse care.

Lauren Semple Credit: Dan Abraham

