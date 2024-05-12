Rose Dobbin: 'You go to the races nervous and your worst fears would come true'

Rose Dobbin's stable is visible far in the distance across a huge expanse of lush green Northumberland countryside, but getting there is a challenge.

As my car hits another pothole on a long, arrow-straight track heading in the general direction of the yard, the trainer's words from just half an hour earlier, that I probably want to be coming in the front way rather than on the backroad, come rushing back. Another bump – this is definitely the backroad.

The journey might not have been entirely smooth, but the destination is worth it. Quite simply, Hazelrigg Racing, near Alnwick, is as stunning a yard as you could find. Perfectly proportioned, thoughtfully laid out and a picture of serenity in the spring sunshine, it is a Hilton for horses.