InterviewRose Dobbin
premium

Rose Dobbin: 'You go to the races nervous and your worst fears would come true'

Andrew Dietz talks to the jockey-turned-trainer about her decision to call time on her career

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Rose Dobbin:
Rose Dobbin: will bring to an end her 15-year training career this monthCredit: John Grossick

Rose Dobbin's stable is visible far in the distance across a huge expanse of lush green Northumberland countryside, but getting there is a challenge.

As my car hits another pothole on a long, arrow-straight track heading in the general direction of the yard, the trainer's words from just half an hour earlier, that I probably want to be coming in the front way rather than on the backroad, come rushing back. Another bump – this is definitely the backroad. 

The journey might not have been entirely smooth, but the destination is worth it. Quite simply, Hazelrigg Racing, near Alnwick, is as stunning a yard as you could find. Perfectly proportioned, thoughtfully laid out and a picture of serenity in the spring sunshine, it is a Hilton for horses.

Published on 12 May 2024inInterviews

Last updated 18:00, 12 May 2024

