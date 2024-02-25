Interview the groom and you'll get an unfiltered sense of the passion, dedication and hard work that goes into horses

I'm incredibly fortunate to host a number of events in racing and other sports but the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards mean as much to me as any of them – and this year is going to be extra special as we celebrate their 20th anniversary at Ascot.

I've played a small part in these awards on a few occasions, including during the pandemic, when everything took place via Zoom, but this year feels a bit different and I feel especially honoured and privileged to help mark this important milestone.

It's amazing to think the awards have been running for so long and have grown in the way they have. The sponsors Godolphin and the BHA deserve a huge amount of credit. There will be lots of previous winners in the room and we'll get the chance to recognise their achievements alongside our 18 brilliant finalists. It promises to be a memorable night.

To mark the 20th anniversary, the Princess Royal will be attending as the guest of honour, which is going to add so much to the evening. She's the patron of the Injured Jockeys Fund so I have first-hand experience of her passion for horses, the sport and all of its workforce, having sat with her in board meetings.

As well as riding as an amateur jockey, Her Royal Highness is involved with a number of equine charities and is hugely engaged with British racing. I know she'll really enjoy interacting with our finalists and learning about their stories. She leaves no stone unturned and will no doubt have done her homework on all of them. It's great for the awards to have that royal patronage and I believe all the finalists are also being treated to a private tour of the Royal Mews at Windsor Castle, which is a lovely touch and one that requires the King's permission.

I'd like to take my hat off to Nick Luck, who chairs the judging panel, and his team of judges. While the finalists are on their tour in Windsor, they will have their heads down doing the most impossible job. I know it is one they take extremely seriously. The finalists are all such talented, inspiring people, and the margin between winning and losing in each category is so slim. You want all of the nominees to win but sadly that isn't possible, so I don't envy the panel in having to choose the winners.

Nick Luck chairs the judging panel Credit: Edward Whitaker

I have always loved the way these awards shine a light on the employees who keep racing on the road, often in the background, and we try to do the same thing through ITV Racing. One of my television beliefs is that you should be able to name anybody you see on screen as best you can. At every meeting we try to get the first name and surname of every single groom leading up a horse.

When I joined ITV seven years ago, the two groups I wanted to give particular attention to and bring to life were owners and grooms, to ensure they got the credit they deserve. When you interview a groom after a race you get an unfiltered sense of the true passion, dedication and hard work that has gone into the preparation of the horses, which I know the people at home love to hear.

From our side, it's incredibly important for viewers to feel that connection and some of our best interviews have been with grooms. We often go to them before the winning jockey and those moments can often be hugely emotive.

There are so many examples I could give that demonstrate the bond between our equine stars and those who have dedicated their lives to looking after them, but the one that always springs to mind is Annabel Willis and Alpinista. She was wonderful on our screens and the public really took both of them to their hearts. They were a real team and victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe was the perfect way to sign it all off. It was reminiscent of Janice Coyle, who looked after another talented grey in Desert Orchid.

Selflessness is a quality shared by many members of racing's workforce and I'll always remember the time when the stable staff who came over from Ireland during the 2021 Cheltenham Festival clubbed together to donate £25,000 to WellChild. The meeting took place behind closed doors and they had to live in dormitories in the Best Mate enclosure, yet they still dug deep for the charity. It is something that will stay with me.

I'm pleased to see the awards this year truly reflect the breadth of roles in the sport. All backgrounds and disciplines will be represented, including one finalist who works for a shipping company. As well as honouring their accomplishments, we will also take the opportunity to pay proper tribute and pause to remember two members of the racing family we lost this year, namely Keagan Kirkby and Andrew 'Scobie' Jones.

I'm in absolute awe of what these guys do and the dedication they show on a daily basis, and I cannot wait for the awards night so we can give them the credit they deserve and celebrate their outstanding achievements with them.

We say it all the time, but we should never lose sight of the fact British racing simply wouldn't happen without the commitment and enthusiasm of employees across the whole industry.

