'I've made mistakes and there was definitely plenty of frustration - but now I'm where I want to be'

An athlete's career is generally a short one. The period when they perform at their peak is even shorter.

Before that golden time is the ultimate test of body and mind on the climb to the summit, while afterwards comes the downward trajectory when clinging on to past glories is all that is left.

At the age of 28 – and following a decade in the saddle – Clifford Lee is in his prime. The journey to the top has been arduous at times, but as the fresh-faced jockey considers his upcoming book of rides – including some serious ammunition, as you'd expect for Karl Burke's stable jockey – it definitely seems worth it.