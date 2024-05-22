'I've made mistakes and there was definitely plenty of frustration - but now I'm where I want to be'
Andrew Dietz talks to Clifford Lee, who is now in an enviable position after years of hard graft
An athlete's career is generally a short one. The period when they perform at their peak is even shorter.
Before that golden time is the ultimate test of body and mind on the climb to the summit, while afterwards comes the downward trajectory when clinging on to past glories is all that is left.
At the age of 28 – and following a decade in the saddle – Clifford Lee is in his prime. The journey to the top has been arduous at times, but as the fresh-faced jockey considers his upcoming book of rides – including some serious ammunition, as you'd expect for Karl Burke's stable jockey – it definitely seems worth it.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- George Scott: 'Things had to change for us to stay in the conversation - and I think it's allowed us to become relevant again'
- Rose Dobbin: 'You go to the races nervous and your worst fears would come true'
- Rod Street: 'Racing spends a lot of time talking to itself in a bubble - we're not blessed with people who inhabit the wider world'
- 'There's a time to be serious because it's a multi-million-pound business - but you've got to have a laugh'
- 'All of us who ply our trade training horses are dreamers - to put so much into it you must have a dream'
- George Scott: 'Things had to change for us to stay in the conversation - and I think it's allowed us to become relevant again'
- Rose Dobbin: 'You go to the races nervous and your worst fears would come true'
- Rod Street: 'Racing spends a lot of time talking to itself in a bubble - we're not blessed with people who inhabit the wider world'
- 'There's a time to be serious because it's a multi-million-pound business - but you've got to have a laugh'
- 'All of us who ply our trade training horses are dreamers - to put so much into it you must have a dream'