FeatureAine O'Connor
premium

'I never dial myself down, so when I ride I still put on my mascara' - Patrick Mullins meets Aine O'Connor

The two top amateur riders in conversation on the way to ride at Ballinrobe

author image
Patrick MullinsJockey
Aine O'Connor pictured at Leopardstown last week
Aine O'Connor pictured at Leopardstown last weekCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

She’s beautiful. Caught your attention? She tends to do that.

Aine O’Connor turns heads and catches eyes the way birds fly and fish swim. Without even thinking. Think Fleur Delacour. I debated whether to make any reference to it but certain things make up who and what you are.

And that’s one part of O'Connor but not the part I’m here to talk about. I’ve been riding for nearly 20 years and I can name every amateur in Ireland who has lost their claim in that time. I can count the women who’ve done it on one hand. Katie Walsh, Nina Carberry, Lisa O’Neill, Jody Townend, and now O’Connor.

