Lingfield to monitor conditions after significant forecast change for Tuesday's card; Fontwell calls afternoon inspection

Lingfield passed its morning inspection for Tuesday's card but clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered has warned conditions will be monitored with the forecast having changed since Monday.

The track was given the green light for Tuesday – along with Thurles in Ireland – but could be hit by more than 5mm of rain during racing, having previously only anticipated a shower.

The ground at Lingfield is heavy and the fifth and eighth fence on the chase course will be omitted.

Wethered said on Tuesday morning: "We're okay to go, we only had 1mm of rain overnight but our forecast has changed.

"There's a chance we could see over 5mm through racing, starting at 12pm, so we'll continue to monitor conditions. We only had a 20 per cent chance of a shower before that so it has changed quite a bit and we've had a shower already this morning."

Conditions are also heavy at Thurles where the third-last fence will be omitted.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer said: "Following 4mm of rain overnight, Thurles is now heavy but the track is fit for racing and the fixture goes ahead.

"It has stopped raining here now and the forecast is for it to remain dry for the rest of the day. The ground is going to be very testing, particularly on the chase track."

Fontwell: to inspect at 1pm for Wednesday's card Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The ground is waterlogged in places at Fontwell before an inspection at 1pm today for racing on Wednesday, with further rain forecast.

The racing line has been altered for this fixture to give the meeting the best possible chance of surviving the wet weather.

Clerk of the course Philip Hide said on Tuesday morning: "The forecast wasn't that robust for this period and it looks like the worst of it is going to pan out. We've avoided a few bullets but we could get another 5-10mm before the inspection, which wouldn't be clever.

"We had 4mm overnight which is probably plenty from where we were. We've had 187mm since the start of February which shows why we've had the problems we've had. There's not a lot we can do."

Clonmel has abandoned its meeting on Thursday following 23mm of rain since Monday.

