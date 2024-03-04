'We are expecting another nice run' - analysis and quotes for Southwell's feature handicap

It's very easy to assume that if a horse has run well on the all-weather, then they'll run to form at any track with an artificial surface. Although this can be the case, the difference between how a horse performs on Tapeta compared with Polytrack can be huge, and is something that needs taking into consideration.

Take Borgi for example. His record of three wins and four seconds from ten all-weather starts proves his aptitude for an artificial surface. However, when you dive deeper you find he is 3-5 on Tapeta, including two seconds, as opposed to 0-5 on Polytrack.

However, he produced by far his best effort on Polytrack last time, albeit possibly flattered to get so close to a progressive rival at Lingfield, which augurs well for the return to a surface he prefers.

Borgi has his first run at Southwell since winning there on his debut and should be on the premises under Robert Havlin, who has partnered him to a win and three seconds from four starts.

Like Borgi, Tropez Power has done all his winning on the all-weather on a Tapeta surface, with a Wolverhampton win preceding two stylish victories over this course and distance.

His two runs this year can be marked up as things haven't gone his way and he will be a big force returned to this track for the first time since his last win.

Assessment , who returns from a 285-day break for a new yard, won with something to spare last April and must be considered having won off similar breaks in the past, while Gincident has run well the last two times and is now back on his last winning mark.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

What they say

Hollie Doyle, rider of Assessment

He was formerly with Sir Michael Stoute where they thought a bit of him by all accounts. He’s been going well at home and it will be nice to see him back on track on what will be a fact-finding mission.

John Quinn, joint trainer of Tropez Power

He ran well to be fifth in a spicy race at Lingfield last time and has winning form at Southwell, so we are expecting another nice run.

Sean Woods, trainer of Borgi

He won on his debut at the track and will be better suited going back there than running around Lingfield, where he finished second last time. He’s on a career high mark of 85 but should give another good account.

Kevin Frost, trainer of Master Of Combat

He’s had a short break and ran well the last time he was at the track when he was third. If he repeats that he has a fair chance.

Cam Hardie, rider of Life On The Rocks

He ran well last time after a layoff, so hopefully he can step forward from that. I did ride Mr Fahey’s other runner in the race, Gincident, last time and I would expect him to be one of the ones to beat as he ran well at the track that day.

Reporting by David Milnes

