Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Fortunefavorsdbold (2.32 Lingfield)
Returning to chasing did her the world of good as she won convincingly last time out. The addition of cheekpieces seemed to have the desired effect and are retained.
Laurence Morter
Handicappers' nap
Beat Box (3.50 Newcastle)
Has run well in defeat on all three starts this season, most recently over course and distance, and can take advantage of a favourable mark with in-form conditional William Maggs taking 7lb off.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Parish Councillor (7.30 Southwell)
Adam Farragher's mount didn't give his running at Newcastle last time, but it might be worth forgiving him that as he'd looked promising previously. This longer trip promises to suit.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Borgi (6.00 Southwell)
Has been climbing up the handicap following some good performances this winter but has done enough on the clock to say he can take this contest off his new mark.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Lisleigh Lad (3.10 Thurles)
Dual point-to-point winner who beat the Emmet Mullins-trained Romeo Magico, who landed a 16-runner hunter chase on his penultimate start, last time and should follow up.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Copper Cove (4.32 Lingfield)
Proven mud-lover who scored impressively last time and can continue to improve.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Southwell
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Newcastle on Tuesday
Published on 4 March 2024
Last updated 18:04, 4 March 2024
