Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt nap

Fortunefavorsdbold (2.32 Lingfield)

Returning to chasing did her the world of good as she won convincingly last time out. The addition of cheekpieces seemed to have the desired effect and are retained.

Laurence Morter

Fortunefavorsdbold 14:32 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Handicappers' nap

Beat Box (3.50 Newcastle)

Has run well in defeat on all three starts this season, most recently over course and distance, and can take advantage of a favourable mark with in-form conditional William Maggs taking 7lb off.

Steve Mason

Beat Box 15:50 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (7lb) Tnr: James Ewart

Eyecatcher

Parish Councillor (7.30 Southwell)

Adam Farragher's mount didn't give his running at Newcastle last time, but it might be worth forgiving him that as he'd looked promising previously. This longer trip promises to suit.

Steffan Edwards

Parish Councillor 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Speed figures

Borgi (6.00 Southwell)

Has been climbing up the handicap following some good performances this winter but has done enough on the clock to say he can take this contest off his new mark.

Craig Thake

Borgi 18:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: S Woods

Dark horse

Lisleigh Lad (3.10 Thurles)

Dual point-to-point winner who beat the Emmet Mullins-trained Romeo Magico, who landed a 16-runner hunter chase on his penultimate start, last time and should follow up.

George Bonds

Lisleigh Lad 15:10 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Mr J G Murphy (7lb) Tnr: Ms Eleanor Broderick

West Country nap

Copper Cove (4.32 Lingfield)

Proven mud-lover who scored impressively last time and can continue to improve.

James Stevens

Copper Cove 16:32 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Benjamin Macey (10lb) Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

