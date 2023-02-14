'The whip changes have not been handled well - it's been a shambles' - Nicky Henderson has his say

Nicky Henderson hosted the media at his Lambourn yard on Monday morning and discussed all things Cheltenham, but he also had some other things to say…

Handicapping blues

I thought I had one for the Fred Winter in Arclight, who won her first two starts and was then second in a Listed race. I thought that would bring her nicely into the race, but the handicapper gave her 115. Normally you're delighted when you get 15lb less than you thought you'd get, but it's upset the whole plan and she hasn't got a chance of getting in. She'll have to go somewhere else and I suspect we'll have a lot of fun off 115, but it won't be at the festival.

The whip

Nico [de Boinville] has been involved and talks a lot sense about it. It's a sensitive subject but it's not been handled well; it's been a bit of a shambles. I remember when it was announced it was going to be back-hand use only, we had about six jockeys in here schooling and they sat down on chairs with whips and poor little James Bowen hasn't got very long arms, so he's no chance of hitting the backside of a horse. He'd have got done every time for hitting a horse in the wrong place, but he can't reach the back! That was a silly rule.