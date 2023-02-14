Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'The whip changes have not been handled well - it's been a shambles' - Nicky Henderson has his say

Nicky Henderson was in good form at Monday's media day at Seven Barrows
Nicky Henderson had a few things to say on Monday morningCredit: Richard Heathcote

Nicky Henderson hosted the media at his Lambourn yard on Monday morning and discussed all things Cheltenham, but he also had some other things to say…

Handicapping blues
I thought I had one for the Fred Winter in Arclight, who won her first two starts and was then second in a Listed race. I thought that would bring her nicely into the race, but the handicapper gave her 115. Normally you're delighted when you get 15lb less than you thought you'd get, but it's upset the whole plan and she hasn't got a chance of getting in. She'll have to go somewhere else and I suspect we'll have a lot of fun off 115, but it won't be at the festival.

The whip
Nico [de Boinville] has been involved and talks a lot sense about it. It's a sensitive subject but it's not been handled well; it's been a bit of a shambles. I remember when it was announced it was going to be back-hand use only, we had about six jockeys in here schooling and they sat down on chairs with whips and poor little James Bowen hasn't got very long arms, so he's no chance of hitting the backside of a horse. He'd have got done every time for hitting a horse in the wrong place, but he can't reach the back! That was a silly rule.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 14 February 2023Last updated 07:00, 14 February 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain