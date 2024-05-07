David Menuisier banking on change of luck for Tamfana with 'tactical speed' to her advantage in French Classic bid

David Menuisier is hoping a return to Chantilly for the Prix de Diane Longines on June 16 will bring a deserved change of Classic luck for Tamfana and he reports Sunday's luckless 1,000 Guineas fourth to be in "great form."

At Newmarket the 33-1 shot was beautifully switched off under Jamie Spencer and travelled sweetly in behind runners, but could find no way through when asked to challenge.

Spencer was forced to switch Tamfana several lanes to the left to make his run under the stands' rail and failed to catch Elmalka by a length.