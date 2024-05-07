Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:35 NavanHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:35 NavanHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

David Menuisier banking on change of luck for Tamfana with 'tactical speed' to her advantage in French Classic bid

Tamfana (right): a luckless fourth under Jamie Spencer
Tamfana (green cap) finally gets in the clear but it's too late to catch Elmalka (yellow silks)Credit: Alan Crowhurst

David Menuisier is hoping a return to Chantilly for the Prix de Diane Longines on June 16 will bring a deserved change of Classic luck for Tamfana and he reports Sunday's luckless 1,000 Guineas fourth to be in "great form."

At Newmarket the 33-1 shot was beautifully switched off under Jamie Spencer and travelled sweetly in behind runners, but could find no way through when asked to challenge. 

Spencer was forced to switch Tamfana several lanes to the left to make his run under the stands' rail and failed to catch Elmalka by a length. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 7 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:14, 7 May 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain