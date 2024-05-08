Crisfords weigh up options for live Derby outsider - plus an eyecatcher for Roger Varian
Meydaan has a bit to prove after his comeback fifth in a 1m2f novice at Newmarket's Craven meeting but the son of Frankel remains entered in the Derby and could be out at Lingfield this weekend in a bid to get his Epsom hopes back on track.
Meydaan looked to be in need of the run in the paddock at the Rowley Mile last month but he was not blowing so much after being put through his paces by Harry Davies on the peat moss gallop. Simon and Ed Crisford have yet to decide whether they go the Lingfield Derby Trial route or take in a 1m4f handicap at York next week which they won with Chesspiece a year ago.
Have you Heard
Apprentice Tyler Heard joined the Clarehaven team of John and Thady Gosden in January in a bid to ride better horses in the mornings and has certainly done that with his latest conveyance being the classy mare Free Wind on the Limekilns round gallop on Wednesday morning.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 May 2024inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated 13:38, 8 May 2024
- Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel shows his mettle in preparation for Sandown return
- George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride
- Outsider Lunar Eclipse could yet be a Qipco 1,000 Guineas player if the heavens open
- Sir Mark Prescott readies his string for action with progressive handicapper booked for Newcastle trip on Friday
- Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday
- Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel shows his mettle in preparation for Sandown return
- George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride
- Outsider Lunar Eclipse could yet be a Qipco 1,000 Guineas player if the heavens open
- Sir Mark Prescott readies his string for action with progressive handicapper booked for Newcastle trip on Friday
- Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday