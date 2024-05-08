Crisfords weigh up options for live Derby outsider - plus an eyecatcher for Roger Varian

Meydaan has a bit to prove after his comeback fifth in a 1m2f novice at Newmarket's Craven meeting but the son of Frankel remains entered in the Derby and could be out at Lingfield this weekend in a bid to get his Epsom hopes back on track.

Meydaan and Harry Davies after working on the peat moss gallop Credit: David Milnes

Meydaan looked to be in need of the run in the paddock at the Rowley Mile last month but he was not blowing so much after being put through his paces by Harry Davies on the peat moss gallop. Simon and Ed Crisford have yet to decide whether they go the Lingfield Derby Trial route or take in a 1m4f handicap at York next week which they won with Chesspiece a year ago.

Have you Heard

Apprentice Tyler Heard joined the Clarehaven team of John and Thady Gosden in January in a bid to ride better horses in the mornings and has certainly done that with his latest conveyance being the classy mare Free Wind on the Limekilns round gallop on Wednesday morning.