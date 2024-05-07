'I'm confident he'll be a top-end performer' - 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter set for French date
The Prix du Jockey Club will be the next port of call for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter, with his trainer Clive Cox adamant the step up to a mile and a quarter will bring out improvement in the "top-end performer".
Ghostwriter was one of four unbeaten colts going into the Newmarket Classic after handsome successes at Ascot and both Newmarket courses, including the Group 2 Royal Lodge in September.
He emerges from Saturday's Group 1 with his reputation still intact, as he stayed on dourly after stumbling at the start and then becoming unbalanced as his rivals quickened into the Dip.
Published on 7 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 15:00, 7 May 2024
