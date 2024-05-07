'I'm confident he'll be a top-end performer' - 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter set for French date

The Prix du Jockey Club will be the next port of call for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter , with his trainer Clive Cox adamant the step up to a mile and a quarter will bring out improvement in the "top-end performer".

Ghostwriter was one of four unbeaten colts going into the Newmarket Classic after handsome successes at Ascot and both Newmarket courses, including the Group 2 Royal Lodge in September.

He emerges from Saturday's Group 1 with his reputation still intact, as he stayed on dourly after stumbling at the start and then becoming unbalanced as his rivals quickened into the Dip.