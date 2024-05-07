Racing Post logo
'I'm confident he'll be a top-end performer' - 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter set for French date

Notable Speech wins the 2,000 Guineas under William Buick
Ghostwriter (purple sleeves): ran a race full of promise in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on SaturdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The Prix du Jockey Club will be the next port of call for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter, with his trainer Clive Cox adamant the step up to a mile and a quarter will bring out improvement in the "top-end performer".

Ghostwriter was one of four unbeaten colts going into the Newmarket Classic after handsome successes at Ascot and both Newmarket courses, including the Group 2 Royal Lodge in September.

He emerges from Saturday's Group 1 with his reputation still intact, as he stayed on dourly after stumbling at the start and then becoming unbalanced as his rivals quickened into the Dip. 

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 7 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 7 May 2024

