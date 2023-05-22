The return of the Derby king: why Desert Crown could light up 2023

Last year's Derby hero is set to return on Thursday in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown. We assess what he has done and what he might go on to do this season . . .

Who is Desert Crown?

Chatter was already travelling around Newmarket before Desert Crown's debut at Nottingham and the son of Nathaniel justified all the noise with a clear-cut five-and-a-half-length success on his sole juvenile start.

He wasn't seen for 190 days but rubber stamped his reputation with a commanding success in the Dante, which propelled him to the top of the Cazoo Derby betting.

A comfortable-looking victory in the Epsom Classic followed and all roads led to the King George for the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt. Those plans would be halted, however, with a minor foot injury sidelining the Saeed Suhail-owned three-year-old for the rest of the season.

How good is he?

Extremely. Winning a Derby on just his third start is quite the achievement – the last horse to do the same was in 2013 – and even took four runs. He would go on to win three further Group 1s, including the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

What makes him so special?

He's simple, brilliantly simple. He settles, travels and quickens when asked. He's got a high cruising speed and an explosive turn of foot for a horse who stays a mile and a half.

He's adaptable regarding conditions, too. His debut win came on soft, which he appeared to handle with the same consummate professionalism that allows him to glide across a quicker surface.

He's come a long way in a very short space of time – he's won a Derby and yet we've only just scratched the surface. How far he can go is what makes him so special.

Are there any weaknesses?

After his Derby success, no not really. He showed he stayed a mile and a half well at Epsom, but his Dante victory emphasised the speed and turn of foot he has for a mile and a quarter.

After an injury, however, there's always a worry. He's been given plenty of time, which is a positive, and there have been good signs in the gallop reports, but we'll see for certain on Thursday.

What do connections think?

Sir Michael Stoute isn't one to eulogise and he's remained on form with this colt. , he said: "You want me to say King George, Arc and all that sort of thing, but all that's a long way away."

Maybe it's best then to read between the lines. Even the mention of those races gives some indication towards how highly they rate him.

What might he do after the Brigadier Gerard?

He's got entries in the Group 1 (a race Stoute has won with Crystal Ocean and Poet's Word in recent years) and the at Royal Ascot, Sandown's and the at Longchamp in October.

The first target looks set to be Royal Ascot. The race depending on whether they stick to a mile and a quarter (Prince of Wales's) or step back up to a mile and a half (Hardwicke). If the latter is the route taken then it would be unlikely that he would head to the Coral-Eclipse, with connections possibly looking at something like the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a race in which Stoute is leading trainer with six victories, at Ascot in July instead.

Connections have kept their options open with entries over 1m2f and 1m4f, but, on the strength of his Derby victory, the longer distance is surely the path they'll follow for the remainder of the season, especially with the long-term target looking likely to be the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

