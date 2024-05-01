George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride
George Boughey is poised for a second crack at the French 1,000 Guineas with Chic Colombine just two years after Cachet failed by just a head to supplement her Newmarket win at Longchamp in the same Highclere Thoroughbred Racing colours.
The Hamilton Road trainer has the daughter of Seahenge on a return ticket to France after her comeback win in the Listed Prix La Camargo at Saint-Cloud in March and she pleased in her latest workout on Racecourse Side on Tuesday morning.
Chic Colombine will be a first ride in the French Classics for champion apprentice Billy Loughnane on May 19.
Published on 1 May 2024inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated 13:00, 1 May 2024
