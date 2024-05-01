George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride

George Boughey is poised for a second crack at the French 1,000 Guineas with Chic Colombine just two years after Cachet failed by just a head to supplement her Newmarket win at Longchamp in the same Highclere Thoroughbred Racing colours.

The Hamilton Road trainer has the daughter of Seahenge on a return ticket to France after her comeback win in the Listed Prix La Camargo at Saint-Cloud in March and she pleased in her latest workout on Racecourse Side on Tuesday morning.

Billy Loughnane on Chic Colombine chats to George Boughey after exercise

Chic Colombine will be a first ride in the French Classics for champion apprentice Billy Loughnane on May 19.