French 2,000 Guineas favoured for Dancing Gemini as Roger Teal reveals new jockey for his Classic contender

Roger Teal is happy to sit back and watch the likes of City Of Troy and Rosallion "duff each other up" in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas after deciding to sidestep the first Classic of the season in Britain in favour of the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp for his star three-year-old Dancing Gemini .

Teal saddled 50-1 shot Tip Two Win to finish second to Saxon Warrior at Newmarket in 2018 but hopes of a first Classic win for the Lambourn trainer now rest with the French 2,000 Guineas on Sunday week.

Having watched Dancing Gemini glide around a bend in a crucial workout at Kempton on Monday morning, Teal and owner-breeder David Fish decided against confirming the son of Camelot for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas and instead favour a trip to Longchamp where Dancing Gemini will have the assistance of Dylan Browne McMonagle in the saddle for the first time.