French 2,000 Guineas favoured for Dancing Gemini as Roger Teal reveals new jockey for his Classic contender
Roger Teal is happy to sit back and watch the likes of City Of Troy and Rosallion "duff each other up" in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas after deciding to sidestep the first Classic of the season in Britain in favour of the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp for his star three-year-old Dancing Gemini.
Teal saddled 50-1 shot Tip Two Win to finish second to Saxon Warrior at Newmarket in 2018 but hopes of a first Classic win for the Lambourn trainer now rest with the French 2,000 Guineas on Sunday week.
Having watched Dancing Gemini glide around a bend in a crucial workout at Kempton on Monday morning, Teal and owner-breeder David Fish decided against confirming the son of Camelot for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas and instead favour a trip to Longchamp where Dancing Gemini will have the assistance of Dylan Browne McMonagle in the saddle for the first time.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 May 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:30, 1 May 2024
- George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride
- Gambling Commission confirms plans for six-month pilot of 'frictionless' affordability checks
- New interim affordability code introduces £25,000 threshold for submitting financial documents
- Explainer: how the new interim code for affordability checks will work in practice
- Adrian Grain, the assistant trainer paralysed in freak gallops accident, dies aged 70
- George Boughey filly lined up for Longchamp mission with top young jockey booked for first French Classic ride
- Gambling Commission confirms plans for six-month pilot of 'frictionless' affordability checks
- New interim affordability code introduces £25,000 threshold for submitting financial documents
- Explainer: how the new interim code for affordability checks will work in practice
- Adrian Grain, the assistant trainer paralysed in freak gallops accident, dies aged 70