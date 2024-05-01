Moore, Moore, Moore: Josh joins father Gary on training licence – and Jamie is set to follow

Josh Moore will join his father Gary on the training licence on Thursday when the pair saddle their first official runner together with Platinum Prince at Lingfield (4.40 ).

Moore, who retired from race-riding last year after recovering from serious injury, has been heavily involved in the West Sussex yard for some time.

"I'll be looking forward to it," he said. "It'll be very exciting and interesting. It won't be much different and there won't be any major changes, it will be business as usual. Dad's very hands on but in terms of the logistics of running the yard day to day I suppose I'd be more involved in who was going where and doing what.

"It's very balanced between us, I've been going racing a lot more for him over the past year. I would look to be going more because he does like to be with his horses. Both of us still ride out."

Le Patron: a Grade 1 winner for the Moore family last season

Further changes are in the offing at Cisswood Racing Stables, which enjoyed Grade 1 success last jumps season with Le Patron and victory in the Welsh Grand National with Nassalam, as Josh Moore's older brother Jamie, who was forced to retire in February on medical advice, is also set to join the team.

Josh Moore said: "Jamie will be quite involved as well and hopefully he can join me on the licence soon. I think he's happy, he was only sad to stop riding when he did because he still felt quite able and I felt he was still riding well.

"Jamie and I have been very heavily involved in the day-to-day work of the yard for many years now. Between the three of us we balance everything out quite well."

Platinum Prince lines up in the first division of the 1m2f handicap and Moore added: "He's a bit of an enigma. Most of the time he runs well but he's got a bad draw tomorrow. He ran well at Chelmsford last time and hopefully he can go one better but you wouldn't put your life on him."

