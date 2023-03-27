'The investment has worked' - Doncaster delighted as prize-money boost coincides with Lincoln uptick

Doncaster's investment in the Lincoln has led to a resurgence in interest, with 69 horses confirmed for Saturday's heritage handicap.

There were just 42 confirmations at the five-day stage 12 months ago, down from 64 in 2021 and a huge drop from 91 in 2017, but the race is worth £150,000 this year (up from £100,000) and connections appear to have taken note.

The poor turnout last year meant just nine horses were declared for the Spring Mile, one of whom was a non-runner, but the Lincoln's consolation race is set to attract a much bigger field on the opening day of the Flat turf season this time.

Doncaster clerk of the course Paul Barker said: "We're delighted with the turnout – obviously the increase in prize-money for that race and the Spring Mile has helped. It's nice to see so many horses standing their ground and we'll look forward to seeing how many stay in on Thursday.

"After the increase to the prize fund, the Spring Mile is worth only £25,000 less than last year's Lincoln. The investment has worked for us and we're more than happy with where we stand. The whole card looks very good and we've had increased numbers in the Brocklesby too, so I'm really pleased."

Ante-post favourite Al Mubhir was one of the 69 confirmations, as his Irish Lincolnshire-winning trainer William Haggas bids for a famous double to bring in the new Flat season. However, connections of Majestic – a general 10-1 shot – will need a slice of good fortune as the five-year-old is number 27 on the list in a race that has a maximum field of 22. Majestic provided Mick Channon with his final big-race winner when he won the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket in September and his son Jack is hoping he could be a springboard to a successful campaign.

Simon and Ed Crisford enjoyed their best season as a partnership in 2022 and after a successful winter campaign at Meydan with Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers, they will be looking to Awaal to kick off their British season in style.

The four-year-old won two of his four starts in his debut season, easily landing a Redcar handicap on his final run of the year. He has been gelded over the winter and given his Redcar win came on heavy ground, connections will be pleased by a wet forecast.

Baradar, who made a winning debut for George Boughey over seven furlongs at Doncaster in November, is another prominent figure in the ante-post market for a stable, which was another to enjoy a productive winter in the Middle East with Al Dasim.

Last year's Lincoln was run on good to soft ground but heavy ground could be in the description, with Barker expecting sustained rain all through the week.

"We are currently soft, good to soft in places after a nice dry day," he said. "It'll probably be that way tomorrow morning before the showers start midday, and that'll be with us most of the time until Sunday. If we go down the middle range of the expected rain, it'll be soft ground on Saturday, potentially heavy in places."

bet365: 7-2 Al Mubhir, 11-2 Awaal, 9 Baradar, 10 Wanees, Jimi Hendrix, 12 Atrium, Majestic, 14 Montassib, 16 Bopedro, Saga, Migration, 20 bar

