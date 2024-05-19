Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream set for Haydock reappearance ahead of busy campaign
Adam West believes there could still be more improvement from Live In The Dream, one of last season's sprint sensations, but admitted his stable star was likely to need the run in Saturday's Betfred Temple Stakes.
The Group 2 at Haydock will be the first stop in a campaign geared towards the defence of his Nunthorpe crown before a potential shot at redemption in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint.
"That will be his first run of the season to blow the cobwebs away," said West. "Our main aim is to try to win the Nunthorpe and get another ticket to the Breeders' Cup. With that in mind, it's going to be a long season.
- 'She has been working extremely well' - filly bought to raise money for Graham Lee set for Redcar debut on Monday
- Roger Varian reveals he no longer has horses owned by Amo Racing after King Of Steel departure
- 'The cake is baked' - Crisford team thrilled with Vandeek ahead of Haydock return
- Saturday updates: nothing to separate Big Rock and Inspiral in the market as Lockinge principals drift - plus conditions quicken at Newbury
- Sunday Times Rich List: Reuben Brothers increase their wealth by £578m to feature in the top 20
