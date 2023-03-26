Kieran Shoemark to ride leading fancy Atrium in Lincoln at Doncaster

Kieran Shoemark has been booked to ride leading Lincoln Handicap fancy Atrium in the traditional curtain-raiser to the start of the Flat season at Doncaster on Saturday.

The general 12-1 chance was a three-time winner in the famous colours of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing last season and Shoemark was in the saddle for the first of them in a mile handicap at Ascot in May.

The son of Holy Roman Emperor then enjoyed further success at Newbury in August before following up over Saturday's course and distance the following month, on which occasion he was ridden by William Buick.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes was thwarted when trying to get the four-year-old ready for an intended tilt at the prestigious Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on Champions Day but reckons that could play to their advantage.

He said: “Unfortunately, Atrium was balloted out of the Balmoral but that at least means we have a fresh horse on our hands. All has been good with his preparation and Kieran Shoemark will take the ride.

"He won on him last year and came into ride him last week. Like many in the race, he enjoys some cut in the ground so hopefully they get some rain but he’s pretty versatile really."

Simon Crisford: joint-trainer of leading Lincoln hopeful Awaal Credit: Mark Cranham

Simon and Ed Crisford plan to field two in the race and both Awaal and Croupier completed their serious preparation on Racecourse Side in Newmarket on Friday morning.

Awaal, an easy winner when last seen at Redcar in October, is the general 6-1 favourite after sustained support in the past few weeks.

Unexposed stablemate Croupier, who impressed in his work, was last seen winning on the all-weather at Chelmsford in October. The son of Invincible Spirit is available at 25-1 with some firms for the Lincoln.

