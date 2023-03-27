What's on this week: the Flat is back as Doncaster takes centre stage on ITV with the Lincoln

Monday

Off the back of a fantastic Dubai World Cup, confirmations for the Lincoln and entries for the rest of the card at Doncaster are made as the new Flat season kicks off on Saturday.

Jockeys in action on the Flat at Lingfield and in the evening at Wolverhampton will be subject to the new whip rules, which come into force after a month-long bedding-in period. Under the new rules, riders on the Flat are permitted to use the whip up to six times and face harsher penalties, including disqualification, for misuse.

The sole jumps meeting comes from Wincanton, where Silent Revolution () is the only runner on the card for Paul Nicholls, who has sent out more winners at the track than any other trainer.

An interview with Nico de Boinville, Nicky Henderson's star jockey who is the partner of the extraordinary Constitution Hill, features in the Racing Post.

Nico De Boinville and groom Jaydon Lee celebrate Constitution Hill's Champion Hurdle triumph Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tuesday

The Randox Grand National is little more than a fortnight away and the make-up of the final field will become a little clearer when the latest list of acceptors for the £1 million contest is released at midday.

Sanctions for any whip offences over jumps last week will be considered by the Whip Review Committee at its weekly meeting.

Eyes will be drawn to entries for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas trials at Leopardstown on Sunday, as well as the Ballysax Stakes, which could draw a Derby contender or two.

Tom Segal picks his value selections for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas in an ante-post Pricewise special, which will be available to from 6pm and also feature big-race trends to help you narrow down the field.

Jumps meetings at Huntingdon and Hexham provide the afternoon action, while evening all-weather racing comes from Wolverhampton, where Oisin Murphy has a book of six rides.

Wednesday

There is another ante-post Pricewise special, this time focused on the Qipco 1,000 Guineas on May 7, with Tom Segal pinpointing the value in the market.

The Bloodstock Big Read focuses on Blue Bresil, the sire of the freakish Constitution Hill and many other Grade 1 winners.

The first Irish meeting of the week is on the Flat at Navan, where last year's Irish Derby third French Claim could make his first start since September in the Navan Racecourse Race ().

Flat action in Britain comes from Lingfield and an evening meeting at Wolverhampton, while Market Rasen and Newcastle, where Grade 2-winning novice Adrimel () could return to hurdles on his favoured heavy ground, host jumps cards.

Thursday

Fans of the Flat will be eagerly awaiting Doncaster's Saturday declarations to see the runners who have stood their ground in the Lincoln, and which exciting two-year-olds will line up in the opening race, the Brocklesby.

Persian Force: last year's Brocklesby Stakes winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The House Of Commons rises for its 17-day Easter recess meaning the publication of the long-awaited gambling review white paper promises to stretch deep into the spring.

Our expert judges provide Flat horses to follow for the season, which will be available to from 6pm.

Jumping rules the day with no less than five meetings across Britain and Ireland, while there is action on the sand at Wolverhampton in the evening.

The fixtures in Ireland come from Limerick and Naas, where Mirazur West is an interesting entry for Willie Mullins and JP McManus in the closing bumper (). A brother to Weatherbys Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow, he was purchased for €160,000 after falling in his only point.

Back in Britain, Taunton, Hexham and Warwick provide the rest of the day's action.

Friday

Declarations for Sunday's Guineas trials and Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown are the morning attraction, races that offer the first potential Classic clues of the Flat season.

Tom Segal with Pricewise and Paul Kealy with his Saturday Sizzlers provide their best bets for the opening day of the season. This will be available to from 6pm.

Race analysis and previews for all the big Saturday races, expert opinions in The Saturday Jury, Johnny Dineen's insightful column and more tipping including Kealy's 'Play of the day', The Punt Acca and Top Tips, will be live from 6pm to guide you through the action and help you find some weekend winners too.

Wetherby hosts the only meeting on the grass in Britain with a seven-race jumps card which features a Challenger series qualifier (), in which Sizing Pottsie could revert back to hurdles after finding Graded company and the Grand Annual to hot on his three starts over fences, while Wexford hosts an evening jumps card in Ireland.

The all-weather is where the remainder of the fixtures take place, with Dundalk, Southwell and Newcastle alongside Lingfield. The latter's Class 3 maiden () could see the expensive pair Sceptic (260,000gns) and Shoolaa (125,000gns) make their second starts after finishing fourth on their respective debuts.

Saturday

It's the day avid British Flat fans have been waiting for as the new Flat season officially kicks off with a stellar card at Doncaster.

The meeting starts with the Brocklesby Stakes (1.50), which features a field of unraced two-year-olds often highly regarded by their connections, as emphasised by last year's winner Persian Force, who went on to land the July Stakes and place three times at Group 1 level.

The feature of the day is without doubt the Lincoln (), a mile handicap which is a tricky puzzle to solve with many horses making their first appearance of the year or bringing all-weather form to the table.

Addeybb (yellow): 2018 Lincoln winner went on to win multiple Group 1s Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Lincoln has the potential to throw up a good horse and in 2018 the first two home were Addeybb and Lord Glitters, both of whom went on to land multiple Group 1s.

The Cammidge Trophy (3.00) and Doncaster Mile (4.10) – two Listed contests – and the Spring Mile Handicap (2.25) also feature on a packed card.

ITV are showing the first four races from Doncaster as well as three from Kempton, where the Listed Magnolia Stakes (2.05) is the feature. The ITV armchair guide and racing tips will be up at 7am on the Racing Post website to help guide you through the terrestrial action.

More Flat racing features at Chelmsford, which brings the day to a close in Britain, and Bellewstown in Ireland, while jumps fanatics can enjoy fixtures at Uttoxeter and Stratford.

Analysis and previews for the Guineas trials and Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown will be available from 6pm, while will have access to Pricewise's Sunday selections.

Sunday

The focus will be on Ireland as trials for the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas take place at Leopardstown, with Classic hopefuls sure to line up for a prep run before heading to Newmarket.

The 1,000 Guineas Trial (3.10) was won last year by Homeless Songs, who went on to land the Irish 1,000 Guineas, while the 2,000 Guineas Trial (2.35) in 2021 went to Poetic Flare, who followed up by landing the Newmarket Classic for Jim Bolger.

The Ballysax Stakes (3.45) is another Classic trial on the card and was won by Harzand before he landed the 2016 Derby at Epsom. The other meeting in Ireland comes courtesy of a jumps meeting at Downpatrick.

In Britain there are two fixtures scheduled with Ascot providing Class 2 handicap action over jumps, and the second day on the Flat at Doncaster.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.