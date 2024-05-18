'The cake is baked' - Crisford team thrilled with Vandeek ahead of Haydock return
James Doyle has an agreement to maintain his partnership with dual Group 1-winning sprinter Vandeek this season and the pair lit up a foggy backdrop on the summer gallop on Saturday morning ahead of their intended comeback in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock next weekend.
Joint-trainers Simon and Ed Crisford gave Doyle an early call just after 6am to partner last season’s leading British-based juvenile for the first time this year.
Covering five furlongs with two older stablemates, the son of Havana Grey had owner’s representative Chris Wall in raptures. “We’ll probably next see James at the paper shop he was so far clear on pulling up," he said.
