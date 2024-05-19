'She has been working extremely well' - filly bought to raise money for Graham Lee set for Redcar debut on Monday

The filly racing to raise money for injured jockey Graham Lee is reported to have been working "extremely well” ahead of her debut at Redcar on Monday.

We’ve Got This , who will be ridden by Tom Eaves when she takes on nine rivals in the 2.30 , a 6f maiden for two-year-olds, runs in the colours of the Graham Lee Racing Club.

She was acquired by the Good Racing Company to raise money for the Grand National and Ascot Gold Cup-winning rider, who is paralysed from the neck down after a fall at Newcastle last November.

The club, which costs £17 to join, was set up by Good Racing Company chief executive Phil Hawthorne, who said: “We’ve Got This has been working extremely well on the gallops, so fingers crossed for a good run on her debut. Hopefully, we’ll get more members signing up in support of Graham and his family.”

We’ve Got This takes her name from the defiant phrase posted on social media in the aftermath of Lee’s fall by his wife Becky, who will be at Redcar on Monday with their son Robbie.

Amy Fair: "This is another great example of that heart-warming support” Credit: David Carr

They will be joined by Good Racing Company director of racing Paul Hanagan, who rode 82 winners at the course during his career.

Redcar general manager Amy Fair said: “Graham was a regular and very popular rider at Redcar, and we're honoured that We’ve Got This is making her debut with us.

“It’s been great to see the racing community rallying around Graham and his family, and this is another great example of that heart-warming support.”

We’ve Got This was gifted to the club by Alfa Site Services and trainer Craig Lidster, Minster Vets and Spillers Feeds are providing their services for free.

The Good Racing Company has raised more than £220,000 for charity, including £185,000 for rugby league legend Rob Burrow, who is battling motor neurone disease.

