'There's not much between them' - William Haggas eyeing Lincoln double with Al Mubhir and Montassib

Fresh from becoming the first British-based trainer to land the Irish Lincoln with Lattam on Saturday, William Haggas is taking dead aim at the equivalent race at Doncaster on Saturday with leading fancies Al Mubhir and Montassib.

Already on the Group 1 scoresheet this month with Dubai Honour in Australia, Haggas has hit the ground running as the new Flat season springs into life and is hopeful his two runners in the £150,000 Lincoln can continue his strong start.

Al Mubhir's grip at the head of the market has tightened in recent days, and the son of Frankel is a top price 5-1 with Coral, Betfred and Ladbrokes to hand Haggas a record fifth win in the race. However, the Newmarket trainer was keen to stress on Sunday that there is little to separate his two intended runners, which might make Sky Bet's 20-1 about Montassib a tempting betting proposition.