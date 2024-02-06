OpinionAnother View
premium
We support Premier racing at Musselburgh - but there's a long way to go to get it right
Musselburgh: track staged its first Premier meetings last weekendCredit: John Grossick
We staged our first Premier fixtures at Musselburgh last weekend and it has given us a lot to chew over.
Our Cheltenham trials meeting was first run in 2006 and we had gradually grown it to where we wanted it to be, but all of a sudden we've found ourselves with a foot firmly on the accelerator.
I support shining the light on Premier racing and we're all trying to do something different, but we have a long way to go to get that right.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 February 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:06, 6 February 2024
Copy
more inAnother View
- Punters and floating voters unlikely to be impressed by Dublin Racing Festival's underwhelming Grade 1 offering
- Let's hope Cheltenham has been listening to us on racegoer experience - it's vital the course gets it right in March
- Let's prove a point and run the Mares' Hurdle on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter
- Danny Tudhope in demand as Godolphin relationship blossoms - and he deserves every chance he gets
- Mares' Hurdle the right call for Lossiemouth as Willie Mullins' young star continues her development
more inAnother View
- Punters and floating voters unlikely to be impressed by Dublin Racing Festival's underwhelming Grade 1 offering
- Let's hope Cheltenham has been listening to us on racegoer experience - it's vital the course gets it right in March
- Let's prove a point and run the Mares' Hurdle on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter
- Danny Tudhope in demand as Godolphin relationship blossoms - and he deserves every chance he gets
- Mares' Hurdle the right call for Lossiemouth as Willie Mullins' young star continues her development