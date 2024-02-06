We support Premier racing at Musselburgh - but there's a long way to go to get it right

We staged our first Premier fixtures at Musselburgh last weekend and it has given us a lot to chew over.

Our Cheltenham trials meeting was first run in 2006 and we had gradually grown it to where we wanted it to be, but all of a sudden we've found ourselves with a foot firmly on the accelerator.

I support shining the light on Premier racing and we're all trying to do something different, but we have a long way to go to get that right.