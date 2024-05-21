Deira Mile stretches out in style on Derby gallops morning to belie 66-1 Epsom odds

There were no immediate market movers with the sponsors after four Betfred Derby hopefuls took to the Epsom track for the annual pre-Classic gallops, but there were still some clues that went into the notebook.

The biggest price of the quartet was 66-1 chance Deira Mile , but you would not have known it judging by the way he finished off his spin with lead horse Marhaba Million over a mile.

The strapping son of Camelot is set to become a second Derby runner for Owen Burrows and will at least stay the trip better than the trainer's previous runner Massaat, who finished ninth behind Harzand in 2016 but was an out-and-out miler.

Deira Mile was the first to kick off proceedings when stepping out under Jim Crowley at 8am, and speaking afterwards Crowley said: "He must have a chance as it's hard to say what is going to win the Derby this year. He won his Windsor novice in good style and is still a baby and he should get the trip. He gave me a nice feel this morning."

Next up was Ralph Beckett's Macduff , who looked better in his coat than he had when finishing second at Sandown on his reappearance and has the build to handle the track.

The scene at Epsom's gallops morning on Tuesday Credit: Jockey Club

Despite going around Tattenham Corner on the wrong leg he was soon on an even keel under Rossa Ryan, although the assembled press were not getting any Westover-like vibes during the post-gallop chat.

In a change to the running order, Voyage (Pat Dobbs) took to the stage for Richard Hannon. The Newbury maiden winner was late arriving after traffic problems but he had no such problems in his spin with Sam Hawkens, although he did show some knee action which suggests a dry spell leading up to the Classic might count against him.

Last up was Dancing Gemini (William Cox) who was taking his lead horse Chipstead (Jack Mitchell) into new territory over seven furlongs, although going another five furlongs for the recent French 2,000 Guineas runner-up is pure guesswork at this stage.

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Coral: 7-4 City Of Troy, 4 Ambiente Friendly, 5 Los Angeles, 10 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Diego Velazquez, Macduff, 14 Dancing Gemini,16 Bellum Justum, Voyage, 20 Illinois, 33 bar

