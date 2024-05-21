'He handled the track beautifully' - Epsom workout has Roger Teal convinced of Derby bid for Dancing Gemini

Roger Teal took Dancing Gemini to Epsom on Tuesday morning to find out if his stable star would handle the track's unique contours, and after seeing how well he cruised around Tattenham Corner the trainer was convinced to head for the Betfred Derby on June 1.

The Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French 2,000 Guineas) runner-up also had the option of the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) at Chantilly on June 2 with connections concerned about Epsom's undulations as he had done all his racing on flat tracks, but he breezed through a crucial gallop so impressively the decision to run in the Derby was made there and then.

“We’re gonna roll our sleeves up and come here,” said a clearly excited Teal. “He looked good coming down the hill. William [Cox, work-rider] said he handled the track beautifully.

"He ran only nine days ago, but the point [of coming here] was to give him a feel of the layout of the track. I was very happy.”

Dylan Browne McMonagle, who will keep the ride in the Derby, was on board when Dancing Gemini was beaten just half a length in the Poulains on soft ground, when finishing ahead of another Derby fancy in Diego Velazquez.

Owner-breeder David Fish was left pondering what might have been at Longchamp after a pre-race deluge and a troubled passage went against Dancing Gemini. “If it hadn't rained, and he hadn't got checked in his run, I don’t know – it would have been close,” he said.

Dancing Gemini "went round Tattenham corner beautifully" Credit: Jockey Club

Asked about Dancing Gemini's ground preference, Fish added: “He has a very low action. He won the Flying Scotsman on soft, but I think the drier the better.

“We wanted to come here to find out whether he’d handle the track, because he’s never been down a dip before, he’s always been on flat tracks. He went round beautifully, so that was when we made the decision.”

Dancing Gemini, a son of 2012 Derby winner Camelot, is yet to run beyond a mile, but Teal believes his three-year-old possesses the right mindset to see out the mile and a half trip. The trainer said: “He’s got a relaxed manner about him, you can put him to sleep and, hopefully, use his burst of speed towards the end. He's not guaranteed to stay – no horse is – but on paper he’s got more of a chance than not.”

For Lambourn-based Teal the morning represented the culmination of an aspiration, as he can now look forward to his first Derby runner.

“To come here with a live contender is wonderful for the team,” he said. “We’re all excited about having a crack at our own Derby rather than going across the Channel. I probably won’t sleep much beforehand as it’s something I never thought I'd be involved in.”

Capulet, who had been a 20-1 shot for the Classic, was the most notable scratching at the latest confirmation stage for the Derby on Tuesday. The winner of the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester was one of 19 horses removed, with any supplementary entries for the Derby due by midday on Monday.

The Richard Hannon-trained Voyage at Epsom on Tuesday Credit: Jockey Club

One contender unsurprisingly left in, given his participation in the morning gallops at Epsom, was the Richard Hannon-trained Voyage , the winner of his sole start in a novice at Newbury last month.

The Julie Wood-owned son of Golden Horn is a best-priced 33-1 for the Derby, and when asked why Voyage didn't contest a recognised trial, Hannon said: "He couldn't have done more than what he did in that novice. He's coming here on the back of a win.

"We didn't come here to see how good he is. We don't know how high the bar is or how high he can go, but he’s a good horse.

“He took me by surprise with the way he kept going [on his debut] after being so keen – he must be a decent horse to have done that."

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Coral: 7-4 City Of Troy, 4 Ambiente Friendly, 5 Los Angeles, 10 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Diego Velazquez, Macduff, 14 Dancing Gemini,16 Bellum Justum, Voyage, 20 Illinois, 33 bar

Read these next:

Ralph Beckett gunning for Oaks glory as he considers running five at Epsom

Prince of Wales's dark horse among five runners declared for Thursday's Brigadier Gerard at Sandown

Derby decision to be left late for runaway Dante winner Economics

A week-long Derby festival among ideas under consideration to revive Epsom's fortunes

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.