'He has a million options going forward' - Nemean Lion roars home in Kingwell Hurdle

Nemean Lion set up a tilt at Grade 1 company with victory in the Kingwell Hurdle. The seven-year-old was a first runner in the feature Grade 2 for Kerry Lee and was backed into 6-5 favouritism having been available at 13-8 on Saturday morning.

Dropping back in trip after finishing second in last month's Lanzarote Hurdle, Nemean Lion was settled close to the pace set by Rubaud before taking it up in the home straight when the leader backed out of it before kicking well clear under Richard Patrick from two out. Nemean Lion held off the late thrust of Irish raider Colonel Mustard by a length and a half with two-time Kingwell winner Goshen running on to finish third.

Nemean Lion is already a Champion Hurdle winner having won the Welsh version at Ffos Las in October and the son of Golden Horn was halved to 33-1 (from 66) by Paddy Power to follow up in the English version at next month's Cheltenham Festival. Nemean Lion was also made a general 33-1 chance for the Stayers' Hurdle after recording his second Grade 2 victory.

"We're delighted with that as it looked a very open race beforehand and I thought any one of the five could win it," said Lee. "He got a nice tow into the race off a decent pace and we're delighted he has won another Grade 2.

"He has a million options going forward including two at the festival and there is also the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle to think about. We'll see how he is after this but he's not the sort of horse to do both Cheltenham and Aintree."

Richie McLernon nominated Hatos as his best chance of the day in the Racing Post's Saturday Jury and did not let his supporters down when firing him clear on the run-in to land the 1m7½f handicap chase.

The Anthony Honeyball-trained seven-year-old got rolling in the straight to see off leader and chasing debutant Toothless to back up his previous win for the pairing at Ffos Las 16 days previously.

Onethreefivenotout , named after the heroic innings made by Ben Stokes to win the third Ashes test at Headingley in 2019, emulated the courage with with he he was named after to get off the mark over hurdles in the opening 1m7f maiden.

Settled just off the pace in the early stages by Daryl Jacob, Onethreefivenotout jumped his way to the front along the back straight and the result was never in doubt once he bagged the stands' rail in the straight.

Jacob later doubled up when No Hubs No Hoobs landed the 3m1f handicap chase for Joe Tizzard.

