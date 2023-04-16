Student racedays are the perfect platform for prospective racing fans - they are opportunities not to be missed

Occasions where racing gets to reach beyond its own little bubble are few and far between, with Saturday's Grand National one of the rare times when people with little interest in the sport are enticed to dip their toe in.

Opportunities to promote racing to a fresh audience on routine days are virtually non-existent, but student racedays have been getting their fair share of attention and are a phenomenon we should embrace and facilitate.

I had the pleasure of being both a participant in and a spectator of such racedays, and they have evolved into something of a behemoth.