'Slow ground definitely suits him' - Nassalam trainer Gary Moore buoyed by forecast rain with National course heavy in places

Gary Moore is relishing the prospect of testing ground for Nassalam in next Saturday's Randox Grand National with forecast showers and the course described as soft, heavy in places on Tuesday.

The seven-year-old made light work of extreme conditions when running away with the Welsh Grand National by 34 lengths at Chepstow in December, following up his trial victory on heavy ground.

Nassalam, who is available at 40-1 generally for the Grand National, was last seen being pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, after which Moore questioned why his rating had not been dropped .

"We're very happy with him and it's still the plan to go to Aintree," said the trainer. "If the ground is going to be heavy, it's only going to increase his chances as he won on bottomless ground at Chepstow.

"Slow ground will definitely suit him and hopefully not so many of the others. He wasn't stopping when he won the Welsh National so we're confident he should have no issues stepping up again in trip.

"It's obviously a completely different race to the Welsh National with horses who have placed in a Gold Cup and he's got to give them plenty of weight, which as far as I'm concerned is madness."

More rain is forecast at Aintree at the back end of this week Credit: John Grossick Racing

The going description was updated at Aintree on Tuesday morning. The ground was described as soft on the Mildmay and hurdle course, and soft, heavy in places on the Grand National course.

"The heavy ground is the lower section from Foinavon round to the back of Valentine's," said clerk of the course Sulekha Varma. "The sun is shining right now but the back end of this week has the potential to turn quite wet and the forecasters are saying it will continue to be unsettled. It sounds like we can expect some level of showers most days."

The Grand National market is headed by last year's winner Corach Rambler, while there has been a move for last year's Irish National winner I Am Maximus, who is now the clear second-favourite with most bookmakers.

Coral cut the eight-year-old to 9-1 (from 10) for the race on Monday. He was last seen beating Vanillier by 14 lengths on testing ground in the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse.

"Having won an Irish Grand National and being trained by Willie Mullins, I Am Maximus has been a leading contender for Aintree glory all season, and he's currently the closest market rival to last year's winner Corach Rambler," said Coral's David Stevens.

Randox Grand National (Aintree, April 13)

Coral: 4 Corach Rambler, 9 I Am Maximus, 10 Vanillier, 12 Panda Boy, 14 Kitty's Light, Mahler Mission, Meetingofthewaters, 16 Minella Indo, Noble Yeats, 20 bar

