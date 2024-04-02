Racing Post logo
Roi Mage camp believe 66-1 shot is being overlooked in Grand National market with James Reveley booked to ride

James Reveley: booked to ride Roi Mage in the Grand National
James Reveley: booked to ride Roi Mage in the Grand NationalCredit: Edward Whitaker

James Reveley is set to partner the Patrick Griffin-trained Roi Mage in the Randox Grand National and connections are confident their evergreen stable star is in top order as he seeks to better his seventh-placed finish in last year's edition.

The Dublin-based Griffin stable, with six horses in training, will take on the powerhouses again in the Aintree showpiece after the 12-year-old finished an encouraging runner-up behind Adamantly Chosen at Down Royal last month.

Three-time French champion jockey Reveley steered Roi Mage to victory in a Listed cross-country chase at Compiegne in November and will be in the saddle again. Injury forced him to miss out on last year's ride when Felix de Giles stepped in and was given a thrilling spin on board the veteran.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 2 April 2024inIreland

Last updated 17:00, 2 April 2024

