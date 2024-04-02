Roi Mage camp believe 66-1 shot is being overlooked in Grand National market with James Reveley booked to ride
James Reveley is set to partner the Patrick Griffin-trained Roi Mage in the Randox Grand National and connections are confident their evergreen stable star is in top order as he seeks to better his seventh-placed finish in last year's edition.
The Dublin-based Griffin stable, with six horses in training, will take on the powerhouses again in the Aintree showpiece after the 12-year-old finished an encouraging runner-up behind Adamantly Chosen at Down Royal last month.
Three-time French champion jockey Reveley steered Roi Mage to victory in a Listed cross-country chase at Compiegne in November and will be in the saddle again. Injury forced him to miss out on last year's ride when Felix de Giles stepped in and was given a thrilling spin on board the veteran.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 April 2024inIreland
Last updated 17:00, 2 April 2024
- 2024 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
- 2024 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict for the big race at Fairyhouse
- Punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse
- 'I'm supposed to be going to Spain on Tuesday but I hope I have to cancel!' - Where's Frankie team set for Irish National
- 2024 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
- 2024 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict for the big race at Fairyhouse
- Punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse
- 'I'm supposed to be going to Spain on Tuesday but I hope I have to cancel!' - Where's Frankie team set for Irish National