Nassalam on course for Grand National but Gary Moore questions the handicapper's assessment after Gold Cup defeat

Nassalam has emerged in good form after his failed bid for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory and remains on course for a crack at the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 13.

But trainer Gary Moore believes the seven-year-old remains harshly treated for the race, after his Welsh National winner was pulled up at Cheltenham when out of contention.

In particular Moore is struggling to come to terms with the official handicapper's decision not to drop Nassalam from his existing rating of 161, which leaves him only a pound behind the new mark awarded to Corach Rambler, who will head for a defence of his Aintree crown off the back of a running-on third place in the Gold Cup.