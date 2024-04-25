Simon Michaelides to head Great British Racing as Rod Street steps down after 14 years

Marketing consultant Simon Michaelides has been brought in as chief customer officer of Great British Racing (GBR), with Rod Street stepping down as chief executive of British racing's promotional body on Friday after more than 14 years in the role.

Michaelides has been appointed on an interim basis for six months to lead GBR and to review the industry's promotion and marketing, and will report to BHA chief executive Julie Harrington and the BHA board.

The appointment comes with questions hanging over the budget to promote the Premier racing concept which started in January.

Michaelides began his career with consumer goods multinational Procter & Gamble and has subsequently worked for broadcasters UKTV/BBC Studios and Riviera Travel. He has recently set up his own consultancy Cactus Solutions.

Street, whose departure was announced last month, said: "Simon Michaelides has been brought in as chief customer officer to undertake a review of the resources that the industry needs to promote and market the sport. He's got significant external consumer experience in FMCG [fast moving consumer goods] and broadcast.

"He has been brought in on an interim basis for six months. The fact that he is chief customer officer reflects there is a focus on what customers want, and I think in terms of customer that extends beyond raceday consumers and punters to owners and investors in the sport. We have lots of customers."

Street is set to continue as chief executive at British Champions Series until the end of the year.

He added: "I will remain very much connected and I won't be invisible, but after nearly 15 years of GBR it will be quite strange next week."

Read these next:

'The time feels right to do something new' - Rod Street to bow out as Great British Racing boss

'It's felt as though we've had to do things we didn't want to' - Chester facing up to challenge of Premier racing

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

