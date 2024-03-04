'The time feels right to do something new' - Rod Street to bow out as Great British Racing boss

Rod Street is to step down as chief executive of Great British Racing (GBR) at the end of April after more than 14 years in the role.

Street leaves British's racing's promotional and marketing body only a few months after the sport launched its new Premier Racing concept to attract new audiences and encourage investment.

Street said: “It is my privilege to work in horseracing. I enter my 31st year in the sport in May this year and that time has been split evenly between senior leadership roles – both at racecourses and at the centre of the sport. The time feels right to do something new and it is my intention to launch a new venture in coaching and mentoring leaders of the future, which many people know is a passion of mine.

“I am very proud of the achievements of the team at GBR. Racing is significantly better promoted now than it was 15 years ago. Jockeys are developing into superb ambassadors for the sport, we produce content on an almost daily basis, and it is rare for a news opportunity or milestone to be missed."

Street cited Qipco British Champions Series and Day and National Racehorse Week as "huge innovations" during his time in the post.

He added: “Looking to racing’s future, this is a time of both challenge and opportunity. It is encouraging that the sport has come together to address declines in revenue and engagement.

"Racing is not alone – most sports outside football face precisely the same challenge – and we are competing for customers’ attention in a fiercely competitive environment.

"The principle of leading with our best quality products through Premier Racing is the right one. I remain optimistic for the sport because we have history, heritage and a level of coverage that other sports would die for.”

Street will continue to lead British Champions Series Limited, where he has been chief executive since 2011, until later in the year.

Julie Harrington: "His contribution has been vast" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington described Street as an "experienced, respected and much-loved individual in racing" and said he had been an "integral part" of the work on the industry's strategy.

She added: "In all, Rod has worked in racing for over 30 years so far and his contribution has been vast, both in terms of his professional achievements, and through the positive influence of his trademark optimism and vivacity.

“We are sincerely sorry to lose him, but respect his decision and on behalf of racing’s stakeholders thank him for all he has done, including the energy and passion he has brought to every task. Rod has made a big difference to how racing is promoted, compared to when he joined GBR in 2010. I’m sure we will continue to see lots of him in the future.”

Street had previously been group managing director of Northern Racing, one of the forerunners of Arena Racing Company, and has served on the boards of the broadcaster At the Races, the Racecourse Association and a number of other racing industry bodies. He also had a spell as chairman of the Professional Jockeys Association until April 2011.

