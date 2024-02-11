Racing Post logo
'It's felt as though we've had to do things we didn't want to' - Chester facing up to challenge of Premier racing

Metier (left): came with a late surge to win the Chester Cup
Chester chief: "I feel very strongly that Super Saturday was a real opportunity to promote racing to the British public"Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Chester Race Company chief executive Louise Stewart lamented the loss of 'Super Saturday' as she spelled out the marketing challenges that Premier racing presents.

Disquiet over the cluttered July afternoon when her course races alongside John Smith's Cup day at York, the July Cup meeting at Newmarket and Summer Mile card at Ascot was among the motivations for the radical fixture list changes currently being trialled.

Only two richly endowed Premier meetings and one lesser 'core' card will be allowed to race during a window between 2pm and 4pm on most Saturdays, in part in an attempt to focus attention on the best racing and boost betting turnover and marketing opportunities.

David Carr

Published on 11 February 2024

Last updated 17:00, 11 February 2024

