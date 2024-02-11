'It's felt as though we've had to do things we didn't want to' - Chester facing up to challenge of Premier racing
Chester Race Company chief executive Louise Stewart lamented the loss of 'Super Saturday' as she spelled out the marketing challenges that Premier racing presents.
Disquiet over the cluttered July afternoon when her course races alongside John Smith's Cup day at York, the July Cup meeting at Newmarket and Summer Mile card at Ascot was among the motivations for the radical fixture list changes currently being trialled.
Only two richly endowed Premier meetings and one lesser 'core' card will be allowed to race during a window between 2pm and 4pm on most Saturdays, in part in an attempt to focus attention on the best racing and boost betting turnover and marketing opportunities.
Published on 11 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 17:00, 11 February 2024
