Shishkin's big test, a Dan Skelton dark horse and a historic double - three talking points from some big-race jumps entries

Entries for two of Britain's top staying chases, the Betfair Chase (Nov 25 ) and the King George VI Chase (Dec 26 ), were made on Tuesday, while weights were announced for three top handicaps the Paddy Power Gold Cup (Nov 18 ), Greatwood Hurdle (Nov 19 ) and Coral Cold Cup (Dec 2 ). Here are three talking points to arise form a big day in the jumps calendar . . .

Midnight River could have untapped potential as a stayer

Among the multitude of top-class performers in the Betfair Chase and King George entries was an unexpected name who really piqued my interest: Midnight River .

Dan Skelton took the Betfair Chase last season with Protektorat, who will no doubt be fully wound up for a repeat bid, and while on first viewing the entry of Midnight River may look like a back-up, his presence in the King George list suggests he might be aimed high this season.

Midnight River is clearly one Skelton holds in high regard. He was beaten little more than a length in the Grade 2 Leamington and was firmly in contention when falling three-out in the Grade 1 Sefton in his novice hurdle campaign.

Midnight River: being aimed at some top races Credit: Edward Whitaker

They have bided their time with him in handicaps over fences and he seems to have finally come good as he rose 19lb to a mark of 156 last season, having won three times including when going beyond three miles for the first time at the Grand National festival on his last start.

His weight of 10st 12lb no doubt makes the Coral Gold Cup the percentage call for an early-season target ahead of the week-earlier Betfair Chase, and if Skelton truly has Grade 1 aspirations for Midnight River, the 10-1 available about him for the Newbury contest looks a steal, as he could have so much untapped potential over staying trips.

Harry Wilson, reporter

Shishkin to face true examination of three-mile credentials

The Betfair Chase looks set to feature some serious stars, including Bravemansgame and last year’s Haydock winner Protektorat, and this will provide a true examination of Shishkin's credentials to cut it in the top three-mile-plus chases.

Nicky Henderson's six-time Grade 1 winner ended last season with an inspired victory in the Aintree Bowl over 3m1f to prove he can go the distance, but that came on spring ground against four rivals of whom only Ahoy Senor ran to form.

Knowing Haydock's history, the ground there in three weeks' time will almost certainly be a lot more testing than what Shishkin experienced at Aintree, and the level of opposition is sure to be stronger too.

Shishkin has shown an aptitude for soft conditions before, although ground verging on heavy for the 2022 Champion Chase proved too much. If he can come through this unscathed, Henderson's King George dream becomes a lot more realistic, and the prospect of the Cheltenham Gold Cup will also start rearing its head.

Liam Headd, reporter

A realistic chance of a King George-Gold Cup double for first time in 13 years

The entry of Galopin Des Champs in the King George increases the possibility of a horse following up victory in Kempton's Group 1 showpiece with Gold Cup glory in the same season for the first time since Long Run in 2011.

We were perhaps spoilt by the likes of Best Mate, Kicking King and Kauto Star, who all achieved the double this century, and a sharp three-miles around the right-handed Kempton is undoubtedly a different sort of test to an extra two-and-a-half furlongs up the Cheltenham hill.

However, it would be fitting for the long wait for a winner of both contests in the same campaign to be ended in the Gold Cup’s centenary year.

Galopin Des Champs (right) could face Bravemansgame again in the King George Credit: John Grossick

Willie Mullins may opt for the same John Durkan and Dublin Racing Festival route that preceded Galopin Des Champs’ Gold Cup win last year but runner-up Bravemansgame will undoubtedly defend his King George crown and could emulate what his trainer Paul Nicholls managed with Kauto Star in 2007 and 2009, if going one better at Cheltenham.

With the last two winners of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – The Real Whacker and L’Homme Presse – the exciting Gerri Colombe and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin also among the entries, this could be the best opportunity for years.

Read this next:

Galopin Des Champs, Allaho and Bravemansgame in Kempton mix as entries revealed for King George and Betfair Chase

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.