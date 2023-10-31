Last year's dominant winner Protektorat, Bravemansgame and Shishkin head star-studded Betfair Chase entries

Last year's winner Protektorat is among a host of sparkling names entered in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 25.

The Dan Skelton-trained chaser stormed to an 11-length victory 12 months ago and could face fresh opposition this time in the shape of Shishkin , who was successful on his first attempt at three miles in the Aintree Bowl in April, and the King George VI Chase winner and Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame .

Also among the 15 entries was the Scilly Isles and Brown Advisory winner L'Homme Presse , who hasn't been seen since unseating Charlie Deutsch at the final fence at Kempton on Boxing Day, and his Venetia Williams-trained stablemate Royale Pagaille.

Lucinda Russell could be represented by two-time top-level scorer Ahoy Senor and Grand National hero Corach Rambler , who is being aimed at his first Grade 1 after disappointing on his reappearance in the Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso.

Irish representation could be strong, with Henry de Bromhead nominating his two Gold Cup winners A Plus Tard , who disappointed when sent off favourite for the race last year, and Minella Indo , as well as the dominant Ryanair Chase winner Envoi Allen.

Gordon Elliott has entered his bright prospect Gerri Colombe , who is set to return to action at Down Royal on Saturday, and Conflated . Midnight River and Galia Des Liteaux could be other possible runners for Skelton, while Donald McCain could run Sunday's gallant Old Roan runner-up Minella Drama .

