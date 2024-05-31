More personnel changes at Racehorse Owners Association as Andy Clifton leaves organisation

Changes among the leadership team at the Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) have continued with the news that corporate affairs director Andy Clifton has left the organisation.

His departure follows that of chief executive Charlie Liverton who resigned recently "to pursue other opportunities" after more than eight years in the role.

Clifton only joined the ROA to take up the newly created position in April last year, having spent the previous six years as racing director of the Racecourse Association.

He said: “I enjoyed my time at the ROA, but am now looking forward to finding some new challenges in the industry that I am passionate about, making the best use of my broad experience.”

Clifton has worked in the racing industry since 1988 when he joined the race planning department of what is now the BHA. He has also held senior roles at Cheltenham and Newbury and the Hong Kong Jockey Club, as well as PR roles at Ladbrokes and the Tote.

Louise Norman, the ROA's head of ownership, was installed as interim chief executive following Liverton's departure, which followed a turbulent period for the body. She said: "We are having a reset and looking across the business at what our priorities need to be from an owner's perspective. With Andy it was all very amicable and positive for both sides, which is important."

The ROA's leadership has come under fire in recent years, with discontented members having called for the resignation of Liverton and president Charlie Parker amid criticism the organisation was not representing owners' interests.

