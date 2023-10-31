'I don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet' - Jack Kennedy excited for Gerri Colombe reunion at Down Royal

Jack Kennedy cannot wait to be reunited with Gerri Colombe in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal, with the current table-topper in the Irish jump jockeys' championship convinced the best is yet to come from the seven-year-old.

The first stop on the road to the Cheltenham Gold Cup arrives on Saturday in the first Grade 1 of the jumps season in Ireland or Britain where Gerri Colombe will face a maximum of five rivals, three of whom are from his own stable.

Henry de Bromhead is the only other trainer represented as he has left in last year's winner Envoi Allen and 2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo.

But the race revolves around the new kid on the block. Gerri Colombe is generally 6-1 second favourite with most firms for the Gold Cup next March and he is evens with the sponsor's to make a successful reappearance.

Kennedy has not ridden Gerri Colombe since his beginners chase success at Fairyhouse last November. He was on duty at Leopardstown when Jordan Gainford guided Gerri Colombe to his first top-level success at Limerick on Boxing Day and the same rider did the steering when Gerri Colombe landed the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown in February.

Kennedy missed the Cheltenham Festival through injury, at which Gerri Colombe suffered his sole defeat to The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, and he was still on the sidelines when Davy Russell bowed out in style on him in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April.

Kennedy has been successful on 11 of his last 24 rides and is keen to make up for lost time at Down Royal.

Gerri Colombe: narrowly denied by The Real Whacker at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I can't wait, I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "He's a horse I've really liked from day one and he seems to be progressing every season.

"He does nothing flashy at home at all. He only does what you ask him to do and I love that about him. You never get to the bottom of him and I don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet. I think there's more to come.

"His jumping is a huge asset too. Touch wood, he's always a lovely jumper and, fingers crossed, he continues in that way on Saturday. I've sat on him at home and schooled him and he looks and feels great. These are the sort of horses you want to be riding."

Gerri Colombe, who also received entries for the Betfair Chase and King George on Tuesday, is the first string from Cullentra House for the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, but Gordon Elliott has also entered Conflated, Delta Work and Ash Tree Meadow.

Of Down Royal's two-day meeting, Kennedy added: "Gordon usually picks these two days to get all his good novices out so I'm really looking forward to seeing what he runs. I don't know for sure what will turn up at Down Royal, but Better Days Ahead is a young horse I like. He's one who should make a nice jumper and if he were to turn up, I'd definitely be looking forward to getting the leg over him."

Read these next:

Shishkin's big test, a Dan Skelton dark horse and a historic double - three talking points from some big-race jumps entries

Galopin Des Champs, Allaho and Bravemansgame in Kempton mix as entries revealed for King George and Betfair Chase

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .

-