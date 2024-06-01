Racing Post logo
premium

Benoit de la Sayette sets sights on Gold Cup after linking up with Caius Chorister owner

Benoit de la Sayette: rode out his claim on Thursday evening
Benoit de la Sayette: has been contracted to ride for owner Clive WashbournCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Benoit de la Sayette can look forward to a debut ride in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot after being contracted to ride for owner Clive Washbourn.

The 21-year-old, who was champion apprentice in Britain in 2022, will have the mount on Caius Chorister, who is being aimed at the royal meeting after going down by just a head to Sweet William in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last week.

De la Sayette has partnered the David Menuisier-trained mare only once, when runner-up at Epsom last spring, but is set to wear the increasingly familiar white and blue silks of Washbourn on the five-year-old a fortnight on Thursday.

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

inBritain

