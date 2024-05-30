'The game is getting harder for everyone' - lack of opportunities behind jockey David England's decision to retire

David England said a lack of opportunities was one of the reasons why he announced his retirement from the saddle this week, but he thanked leading trainers Olly Murphy and Dan Skelton for their contributions throughout his career.

The rider, who turned professional in 2006, finished sixth on the Sam England-trained Ruler Of The River at Cartmel on Wednesday evening on his final mount.

The 38-year-old partnered 160 winners from 1,820 rides in Britain, but his last victory came on Boxing Day in 2022. He said: "It’s getting harder now and I wasn’t enjoying it as much. If I’m brutally honest it’s down to a lack of rides. I was working for Olly Murphy, who helped me out a lot, but it’s a combination of my age and the lack of opportunities.

"It’s hard when you’re fourth or fifth down the pecking order, even in these big yards. You’re always trying to get on the next best possible chance, but the way racing is going the bigger fish are getting bigger and the smaller fish are getting smaller. The game is getting harder for everyone; some yards are getting bigger, but there are some who are struggling.

"Everywhere I’ve been I’ve learned plenty, but when you’re down the pecking order it’s tough and it’s hard to make it pay. I thought the time was right to do it now rather than keep going."

England has been in contact with Tom Ellis, a champion point-to-point trainer who took out his full licence to saddle Latenightpass in the Grand National at Aintree in April, and the pair plan to link up.

England said: "I could have carried on, but I wanted to have something in place, a second bite at the cherry. It’s a tough game to be in and I wanted to get a bit of direction and longevity out of something."

England’s biggest career victory came when he steered the Murphy-trained Fiesole to success in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton in 2019. He said: "Olly has helped me out and it was fun times with him. I rode him a Sussex Champion Hurdle winner, which was a nice personal achievement."

The rider also spent many years working with Skelton, and he has fond memories of that period.

He added: "I also worked with Dan for years and it was nice to be involved. I learned a lot from him and he’s an exceptional horseman. Him and Harry [Skelton] have made themselves a great team and when I was at their yard you wouldn’t be walking around the place with your eyes shut, you’d always be learning.

"It’s nice to walk away in one piece and on my own terms. I’ve made the right decision and I’m looking forward to the next chapter."

