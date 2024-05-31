'I did warn the race would bring her on' - John Gosden eyeing Royal Ascot for beaten Coronation Cup favourite
John Gosden admitted that Emily Upjohn was in need of the run when a beaten favourite in the Coronation Cup, but said that she "will be back in good order" at Royal Ascot, where she could line up in the Hardwicke Stakes.
The five-year-old, who was having her first start since finishing fifth in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, took a keen hold in behind Luxembourg and couldn't go with the leader in the final two furlongs, weakening to finish ten and a half lengths behind in fourth.
Gosden said: "It was a steady pace. She's obviously a mile-and-a-half filly and wants a good pace. I did warn the race would bring her on. She's virtually only run twice in the last year and her home work has been somewhat idle."
Gosden placed no blame on jockey Kieran Shoemark, who was also on board for her defeat in Meydan, adding: "He [Shoemark] sat in the perfect position. He did everything absolutely right but the filly in the last furlong and a half just tired, needing the race. The ground is rather dead, slow, that's fine, and she won on fast ground last year."
A two-time Group 1 winner, Emily Upjohn is set for her first taste of Royal Ascot, where Gosden is confident we will see her in a better light.
He said: "We will be back in good order at Ascot. We'll look at something like the Hardwicke. She needs racing now and that will bring her on a lot."
Superb Ryan Moore ride sees Luxembourg capture fourth Group 1 in Coronation Cup
