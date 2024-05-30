City Of Troy clinging to Derby favouritism as Aidan O'Brien reacts to unfavourable draw

City Of Troy is clinging on to favouritism in the Betfred Derby (4.30 ) despite his unfavourable draw in stall one, but Aidan O'Brien is unconcerned ahead of his bid for Classic glory at Epsom.

Just like fellow Ballydoyle star Auguste Rodin a year ago, the son of Justify bids to rebuild his career with victory on Saturday, having flopped when ninth in the 2,000 Guineas this month. However, he will have to overcome the inside gate to do so, with only two Derby winners coming from that starting position since 1972.

Adayar was the last to emerge victorious from stall one three years ago under a fine Adam Kirby ride. Oath also defied the lowest draw in 1999.

After the draw was revealed, bet365 made Los Angeles the 7-2 joint-favourite with his stablemate, but he will also break low from stall four, which was last successful in the Derby when the great Sea The Stars won 15 years ago.

City Of Troy remains the clear favourite with most firms despite not getting the rub of the green at the draw ceremony, which was made in Epsom town centre on Thursday morning.

Adayar (red cap): won the Derby from stall one three years ago Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Unibet are the only firm to break ranks and have made City Of Troy a standout 9-2, with Los Angeles their market leader at 7-2.

O'Brien said: "We haven't read too much into it yet but look, the draw is the draw for everyone really."

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "The lowest draw is generally regarded as a negative, suggesting City Of Troy's task is now even harder. He's still clinging on to favouritism, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Los Angeles put that under further threat come race time."

Nine of the last ten Derby winners have been drawn in the higher half, with the exception being Adayar, and six of those have come from a double-figure number.

No winner has emerged from stall 11, but Godolphin's Ancient Wisdom , who has been strongly backed during the week, is out to defy that stat and is a general 4-1.

The draw for the 2024 Derby is made outside a Wetherspoons in Epsom town centre Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dancing Gemini was also drawn high in stall 15 and his trainer Roger Teal believes that can only be a positive for his French 2,000 Guineas runner-up.

Teal said: "I think we would rather be higher than low, so I’m not devastated by the draw. Everyone knows stall ten is the favourite draw and we’re not too far away."

Outsider God's Window has been drawn in ten this year, while impressive Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly must overcome stall six, just as North Light did 20 years ago.

Other fancied hopes Macduff and Bellum Justum have been drawn in stalls eight and 12 respectively, with a final field of 16 declared on Thursday.

Oisin Murphy, who rides Bellum Justum, said: "I'm fond of the horse and let's see what he can do, but I’m happy with his draw and I’m not worried."

Full Betfred Derby draw

Stall 1 - City Of Troy

2 - Sayedaty Sedaty

3 - Kamboo

4 - Los Angeles

5 - Mr Hampstead

6 - Ambiente Friendly

7 - Dallas Star

8 - Macduff

9 - Euphoric

10 - God’s Window

11 - Ancient Wisdom

12 - Bellum Justum

13 - Tabletalk

14 - Deira Mile

15 - Dancing Gemini

16 - Voyage

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Betfred: 7-2 City Of Troy, Los Angeles, 11-2 Ancient Wisdom, 13-2 Ambiente Friendly, 12 Dancing Gemini, 14 Macduff, 18 Voyage, 20 bar

Read these next. . .

Confirmed runners, riders and the draw for the 2024 Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday

2024 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Racing Post Members' Club: Pricewise had four winners last weekend - sign up for his Derby tips and get 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.