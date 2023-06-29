Paddington now 7-2 (from 6) for Coral-Eclipse clash following 'interesting support'

A major plunge on Royal Ascot winner Paddington suggests the star colt could be the one to represent Aidan O'Brien in what would be a mouthwatering clash with Emily Upjohn and Anmaat in next week's Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ).

While O'Brien is yet to confirm the race as the next target, the runaway St James's Palace winner was heavily supported on Thursday with the sponsors cutting the three-year-old to 7-2 (from 6) behind 10-11 favourite Emily Upjohn – from whom Paddington would receive weight for age.

O'Brien also has Prince of Wales's runner-up Luxembourg and Irish Derby favourite Auguste Rodin among his ten entries, but market support for Paddington suggests he might be Ballydoyle's favoured contender.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "Following his Ascot victory, connections seemed to suggest the Sussex Stakes would be Paddington's next target, but we've seen some interesting support for him.

"Although nothing has been said publicly about his possible participation at Sandown, Ballydoyle and Coolmore did campaign Giant's Causeway to win the St James's Palace, Coral-Eclipse and Sussex Stakes in the same season, and if Paddington has a similar constitution to the 'Iron Horse', we could well see him line up next weekend."

Paddington looked better than ever when storming to St James's Palace victory by three and three-quarter lengths over Chaldean – his fifth successive win and second top-level prize after landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas in May – and he would add much-needed lustre to a race that was in danger of falling apart.

Last year's Derby winner Desert Crown continues his recovery, but connections are unsure if he will recover in time from the minor setback that prevented him from running at Royal Ascot. Racing manager Philip Robinson confirmed on Wednesday that Saeed Suhail's colt had missed "ten days to two weeks' worth of work".

He joined a growing list of horses unlikely to line up, including stablemate Bay Bridge, with joint-owner James Wigan saying he was "doubtful" to go to Sandown.

Prince of Wales's hero Mostahdaf also holds an entry for the race, but his connections are expected to give him time to recover for the Juddmonte International at York in August, while Dante winner and Derby fifth The Foxes will contest the Belmont Derby Invitational on the same day.

Connections of The Foxes (right) have opted to race in America next Credit: Edward Whitaker

Explaining why they favoured America rather than Sandown, King Power's racing manager Alastair Donald said: "Andrew [Balding, trainer] wants to take on the three-year-olds and not the older ones, but I'm sure he'll be competing in top Group 1 races over the next few years.

"He's definitely a Group 1 horse. I'd be surprised if he's not favourite for this race. It was either this or the Eclipse and, although the races are similar in value, we'll go off near favourite compared to something like 12-1 at Sandown."

The King Power-owned three-year-old, a best-priced 14-1 with bet365 for the Eclipse and 10-1 with Coral, was last seen when fifth to Auguste Rodin in the Derby this month.

Donald said The Foxes did not quite take to the 1m4f trip at Epsom and believes he is better suited to 1m2f and shorter.

He added: "He stumbled a bit and got a little bit further back than ideal, but he came with a good run even though it didn't make too much of a difference to the result.

"He didn't stay and we hoped he would, but he looks very much like being a ten-furlong horse. He was last off the bridle in the Craven, so we might even consider dropping him back over a mile at some point.

"He travels and has a turn of foot, so if he can win a top race at a mile it enhances any stallion value he could potentially have."

Coral-Eclipse (Sandown 3.40, July 8)

Coral: 10-11 Emily Upjohn, 7-2 Paddington, 6 Anmaat, 8 Bay Bridge, 10 Adayar, The Foxes, 12 Buckaroo, Desert Crown, Luxembourg, Mostahdaf, My Prospero, 16 Auguste Rodin, Dubai Honour, Point Lonsdale, 20 Nashwa, 25 bar

