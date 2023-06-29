Frankie Dettori to miss the Coral-Eclipse after appeal against nine-day careless riding ban is unsuccessful

Frankie Dettori has failed in an attempt to wipe out or reduce the nine-day suspension he was given at Royal Ascot for careless riding aboard Saga in the early stages of the Wolferton Stakes. It means he will be unable to take part in the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday week, in which he would have partnered Emily Upjohn, who is odds-on favourite with several firms.

Dettori's solicitor Rory Mac Neice had pressed the panel to accept that interference caused to Cadillac, ridden by James McDonald, was accidental. "The events at the start of this race took place over very few seconds with horses travelling at speed and there was a lot going on," he said. "Much of what happened was outside Mr Dettori's control and the steps he took [to avoid interference] were reasonable."

But, after a hearing lasting three and a half hours, the panel chairman James O'Mahony dismissed that argument. Of Dettori, he said: "He couldn't and shouldn't have moved right, if he was aware of the presence of Mr McDonald, because he was not clear.

"He says he was not aware of the presence of Mr McDonald. Our conclusion is that he should have been aware.

"It may have come as a surprise to him that Mr McDonald would take that course and maybe Mr Dettori, with his great experience, wouldn't have taken that course, close to the rail. But there it is, he did take it and he was there."

Mac Neice also argued unsuccessfully for a reduced penalty. O'Mahony ruled: "The stewards put this in the middle of the range. Having regard to the degree of danger, I'm afraid we see no reason to criticise that or to conclude it was wrong or unduly severe. We conclude that nine days is the appropriate penalty."

Dettori finished second aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Saga in the Britannia at the previous year's Royal Ascot. He finished strongly from an unpromising position and was beaten a head by Thesis.

