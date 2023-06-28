Desert Crown back cantering after scans come back clear but no comeback target set

Desert Crown has been given the all-clear and is back cantering after a minor setback prevented him from running in last week's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The 2022 Derby hero returned from a routine piece of work sore and was forced to miss the race, which was won in impressive fashion by Mostahdaf, who now tops the European rankings with a new official rating of 128.

Desert Crown holds entries in the Coral-Eclipse in ten days' time, as well as the Qipco-sponsored King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Juddmonte International, although Sir Michael Stoute and owner Saeed Suhail have yet to commit to a target for the son of Nathaniel.